Cloudera Announces Sol Rashidi as Keynote Speaker for Global EVOLVE26 Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced Sol Rashidi , globally recognized AI strategist, bestselling author, and former Fortune 100 executive, as the keynote speaker at its annual global EVOLVE26 series.

Cloudera’s annual EVOLVE series brings together industry leaders, customers, and partners to explore the future of AI and data innovation in an era where data access, anywhere, is vital to enterprise success. EVOLVE26 will focus on helping organizations move AI initiatives from pilot to production by unlocking data across multi-cloud environments– including public, private and sovereign clouds, data centers and at the edge – while driving stronger governance, operational efficiency and measurable business impact.

A pioneer in enterprise AI transformation, Rashidi previously served as Chief Analytics Officer at Estee Lauder, Chief Data & AI Officer at Royal Caribbean, and was among the first Chief AI Officers in the Fortune 100 at AWS. Her keynote at EVOLVE26 will focus on how enterprises can move beyond AI experimentation to deliver scalable, governed, and impactful AI initiatives.

Keynotes, sessions, and experiences taking center stage at EVOLVE26 include:

Sol Rashidi Keynote: Rashidi will share practical insights on how enterprises can separate AI hype from operational success, scale adoption across business functions, and create measurable impact from emerging technologies.

Rashidi will share practical insights on how enterprises can separate AI hype from operational success, scale adoption across business functions, and create measurable impact from emerging technologies. Executive Vision Sessions: Cloudera leaders and industry experts will discuss the future of hybrid and multi-cloud AI, sovereign cloud strategies, and modern data architectures, examining how organizations can address data gravity, digital sovereignty, and governance requirements while accelerating innovation.

Cloudera leaders and industry experts will discuss the future of hybrid and multi-cloud AI, sovereign cloud strategies, and modern data architectures, examining how organizations can address data gravity, digital sovereignty, and governance requirements while accelerating innovation. Customer Spotlight Sessions: Enterprise customers across industries will showcase real-world AI and analytics deployments, highlighting lessons learned in operationalizing agentic AI, navigating data sovereignty requirements, and delivering measurable business outcomes across complex hybrid environments.

Enterprise customers across industries will showcase real-world AI and analytics deployments, highlighting lessons learned in operationalizing agentic AI, navigating data sovereignty requirements, and delivering measurable business outcomes across complex hybrid environments. Technical Deep Dive Tracks: Data and AI practitioners can participate in expert-led sessions exploring AI infrastructure, analytics modernization, and scalable enterprise deployments. Additionally, watch demonstrations of Agentic AI in action and learn the secure, localized strategies to deploy AI models within sovereign clouds.

Data and AI practitioners can participate in expert-led sessions exploring AI infrastructure, analytics modernization, and scalable enterprise deployments. Additionally, watch demonstrations of Agentic AI in action and learn the secure, localized strategies to deploy AI models within sovereign clouds. Partner & Innovation Showcase: Attendees can engage with Cloudera partners and technology providers through live demos, interactive discussions, and solution showcases focused on agentic AI, sovereign data and cloud architectures, and the future of enterprise AI and data management.



“AI is only as powerful as the strategy and infrastructure supporting it,” said Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera. “At EVOLVE26, we’re bringing together the leaders shaping the future of enterprise AI to share how organizations can move beyond experimentation and drive measurable business impact at scale. Sol Rashidi has been at the forefront of that transformation for some of the world’s largest brands, and her perspective will help attendees better understand what it truly takes to operationalize AI successfully in today’s hybrid world.”

Learn more about EVOLVE 26 events . The schedule is as follows:

Singapore: August 20

Sao Paulo: September 10

New York: October 14

Dubai: November 5

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

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