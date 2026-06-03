The Beaches International Jazz Festival creates sonic waves cresting over four weekends this July

TORONTO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in its 38th year, this annual free summer ritual of music in the city harmonically exhilarates hundreds of thousands of visitors on waves of music across four weekends from July 3 to July 26.

The festival embodies Jazz’s inclusive flavour by showcasing artists who sweeten Canada’s music scenes – from savoury Swing and Soul to spicy Salsa and Rock, to juicy DJ house and disco beats.

As the festival has evolved from its Jazz and Blues roots to global grooves, its commitment to nurturing hundreds of Canadian musicians annually continues. Artist and program highlights this year include:

Sounds of Leslieville & Riverside - July 3–5

The seventh year of this family friendly weekend at Jimmie Simpson Park (872 Queen St. East) features live acts at the park (July 4 & 5) that include The Toronto All-Star Big Band, MOKA, the Jackson Steinwall Band and Quincy Bullen. These acts will also excite audiences at the nightly Street Fest from July 23-25.

Performers playing exclusively for the festival on this weekend include internationally known Hamiltonian Vili V. This acclaimed singer/guitarist is a five-time UK Songwriting Contest award winner. His songs have been played worldwide, and he has toured across Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

Get uplifted by Vili V’s smooth soulful blend of roots rock, gospel, and rockabilly and inspired again by the soulfully polished Blues Rock gems of Toronto singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Conor Gains’. Toronto trio Niña Volcán also brings a danceable live blend of Cumbia, Electronica, Jazz and Afrobeat.

The weekend kicks off on the evening of July 3 with an Old School Request: 80’s Throwback Party.

TD Salsa on the Beach - July 10–12

Cumbia music also takes centre stage with Toronto band Cumbia Power performing alongside multi-genre Toronto based Latin ensembles Sons of Tuta and Sugar Heat. Sensational vocals and piano by Toronto’s Nicholas Mustapha will interweave Latin styles with modern Jazz, Blues Soul and Hip-Hop.

Showing there’s more to Puerto Rican music than Bad Bunny, La Borinqueña Orchestra’s stellar Salsa sound has made them featured regularly at Lula Lounge, at Harbourfront Centre’s 2025 Latin festival and at Casa Loma’s Symphony in the Gardens summer series. They are playing on Saturday evening.

Modern Latin dance styles are showcased on Friday evening when five of Toronto’s best Latin DJs spin Cumbiaton, Reggaeton, Merengue Urbano, Salsa, Bachata and more. Since starting in 2008 TD Salsa on the Beach has become Canada's biggest outdoor celebration of Latin music at Woodbine Park.

​TD Weekend at Woodbine Park – July 18-20

The weekend kicks off with a massive 1990s throwdown by internationally known Canadian DJs Starting From Scratch and Mista Jiggz alongside host Master T (MuchMusic).

A sensory array of music is on display throughout the weekend ranging from Neo-Swing from London, Ontario’s Tell It To Sweeney to Reggae vibes from Toronto’s Human Rights to the high-energy Celtic Folk-Rock of Old Man’s Flanagan’s Ghost (who are also playing during the Street Fest). Two time Juno award winner Kairo McLean will also be performing.

StreetFest – July 23-25

Over three consecutive evenings (7-11 pm) Queen St. East transforms into a sonic carnival featuring more than 30 bands. Acts to look for include The Nathan Carr Band (this guitarist/singer/songwriter is a member of legendary Canadian Rock band Toronto in their Toronto the Legacy tribute project). Groups spanning multiple genres like the Trash Panda Brass, The Philcos, Caliber Funk, Yiannis Kapoulas, Gustaü & PdD and the Samba Squad all animate sidewalks and storefronts into a festive phenomenon.

OLG Weekend Series / Groovin' in the Park – July 24-26

Celebrating 11 years of dance, community, and culture - Toronto’s biggest free electronic dance party takes places under the stars at Woodbine Park. DJs spin Soul, Funk, World and House more on July 24 and 25. This year features Toronto DJ icon Mark Oliver doing an all-vinyl set. More DJs and artists TBA.

On Sunday July 26 the festival at Woodbine Park features an afternoon of performances by popular Canadian artists and bands like the Arsenals, Sultans of String, Little Magic Sam and Joel Dupuis.

TD Workshop Series at Drom Taberna – July 7, 14, 21

The Big Fam Jam 2026​ is an open jam hosted by Jackson Steinwall, designed to bring together musicians of all backgrounds and skill levels to celebrate the joy of making music! All are welcome to participate. Admission is free and it starts at 9 p.m. No Reservations are required.

Johannes Linstead: July 21 and 22.

The festival’s only ticketed events at the Beach United Church are a Spanish to Cuba guitar concert featuring internationally loved Johannes Linstead, benefitting the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation.

Explore the artists and events at https://www.beachesjazz.com/. Also follow @beachesjazz for updates.

The Beaches International Jazz festival started in 1989 to unite communities through music. This non-profit endeavour has grown into a month-long celebration injecting millions of dollars into the local economy. Due to a significant Province of Ontario grant not being renewed this year in late April, the festival has unfortunately had to scale back its performances and stages to remain financially viable.

Media: Contact media@beachesjazz.com for more information, interviews and visual assets. A Media Site of pictures featuring some of this year’s artists and photos from past festivals is available here.

Quote from Lido Chilelli

Founder and Executive Director of the Beaches International Jazz Festival

“I am extremely proud our festival has remained free for 38 years and continues that way this year. In times of economic uncertainty, our festival is one of the few places where families of all ages can affordably enjoy the summer together. Unfortunately, this year significant Province of Ontario funding has been withdrawn after receiving it annually for 23 years. Due to this we have had to reduce programming this year and an absence of this funding in future years will also have a tremendous negative impact on the duration and size of the overall festival.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b866622-217e-4b7c-981c-5ff8e42c1d45