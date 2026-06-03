Digital Infrastructure and Energy Search Firm Allegiance Search Launches to Close the Sector's Leadership Gap

Houston, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Search has launched as a specialist executive search firm focused on the digital infrastructure and energy sectors. Founded by industry veterans Craig Thompson and Samuel Cormack, the firm has been created to help companies secure leadership talent at a time of rapid expansion across power generation, grid modernization, data center infrastructure, and industrial technology.

The launch comes as investment across digital infrastructure and energy continues to accelerate. Demand for leadership talent has intensified as companies scale operations, develop new projects, modernize infrastructure, and respond to growing pressure around reliability, electrification, and long-term capacity.

Thompson and Cormack founded Allegiance Search to address what they believe is a widening gap in the market. Many executive search firms operate across broad sectors with limited specialization, while infrastructure businesses increasingly require partners who understand the technical, operational, and commercial realities of the industries they serve.

“Digital infrastructure and energy are scaling faster than the leadership market can keep up, and getting a senior hire wrong can set back a project or even a funding round,” said Craig Thompson, Co-Founder of Allegiance Search. “As recruitment becomes more automated, the people who matter most are screened out before anyone speaks to them. We built Allegiance to do the opposite, and funded it ourselves so we never have to compromise on what we believe the industry deserves.”

The founders bring more than 40 years of combined executive search experience supporting infrastructure, industrial, and technology-focused businesses. Their backgrounds include work across senior leadership hiring, strategic talent mapping, and long-term growth planning for companies operating in highly specialized markets.

Allegiance Search has been built around a high-engagement search model designed to give clients deeper market insight and a more consultative hiring process. The firm focuses on close partnership with clients, detailed market research, and targeted access to leadership talent across the digital infrastructure and energy ecosystem.

“Most firms treat search like a numbers game. We treat it as a craft,” said Samuel Cormack, Co-Founder of Allegiance Search. “Clients don’t need a vendor that says yes to everything and sends over a stack of résumés, they need a partner experienced enough to push back. We play the long game and measure success by whether clients come back. The name says it: allegiance is something you earn.”

About Allegiance Search

Allegiance Search is a U.S.-based specialist executive search and recruitment firm focused on leadership hiring across digital infrastructure and energy, including data centers, power, advanced manufacturing, mission-critical construction, operations and platform leadership. Founded by Craig Thompson and Samuel Cormack and headquartered in Houston, the independent, founder-owned firm works across retained and contingent search models, with every engagement led by senior consultants who average 14 years of sector experience. Learn more at allegiancesearch.com.

Media Contact

Samuel Cormack

Co-Founder, Allegiance Search

sam@allegiancesearch.com

(786) 522 5890





Craig Thompson, CEO/Co-Founder





Sam Cormack, CEO/Co-Founder



