Vital Nutrients Debuts Vital Nutrients Kids, a Practitioner-Grade Supplement Line Developed by Parents

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Nutrients , a practitioner-founded nutritional supplement company, introduces Vital Nutrients Kids , a new line of supplements developed by parents to support nutrition and immune health in children ages 2–15. The line delivers practitioner-grade support in child-friendly formats, without added sugar or gummies, while maintaining clean ingredients and clinical integrity.

“Even in well-intentioned households, maintaining a balanced diet for children can be challenging when preferences favor familiar, less nutrient-dense foods,” said Meagan Purdy , naturopathic doctor, brand manager and educator at Blueroot Health , parent company of Vital Nutrients. “We developed Vital Nutrients Kids to help bridge those gaps with child-friendly formats that support consistent daily nutrition without adding complexity to a parent’s routine.”

Children’s nutritional intake can vary widely from day to day, making it difficult to consistently deliver key nutrients needed to support immune resilience, digestive health, and development. Vital Nutrients Kids is formulated to provide targeted nutritional support with clinician-developed supplements that are sugar-free, dental-safe, hypoallergenic, and vegan. Designed with both efficacy and usability in mind, the line offers formats and flavors that simplify adherence for families while meeting the standards healthcare practitioners expect.

The Vital Nutrients Kids line is designed as a comprehensive system, with each supplement formulated to support specific pediatric needs, and includes:

Mighty Multivitamin without Iron: A daily, sugar-free, melt-on-the-tongue multivitamin formulated with real fruits and vegetables, delivering the nutritional equivalent of six servings in just two tablets. Fills nutritional gaps with whole-food vitamins and child-appropriate doses, supporting energy, focus, immunity, and metabolism.

Berry Brave Immune Powder: A clear, easy-to-mix immune drink with vitamins C and D, zinc, elderberry, and arabinogalactan, supporting fast-acting and long-term immune responses during high exposure risks or recovery periods.

Iron Invincibles: A gentle, melt-on-the-tongue iron supplement designed to support energy, focus, and growth, without stomach upset, and appropriate for children as young as 2 through the tween and teen years, including menstruating adolescents.

D3 Dynamo: A tiny, daily, melt-on-the-tongue vitamin D3 supplement that supports immune health, mood, and bone development throughout the year.

Invincible Immune Probiotic: Chewable probiotic tablet that supports immune health, targeting ear, nose and throat, clinically studied to help reduce upper respiratory infections when taken daily.

Tummy Troopers Probiotic: A shelf-stable daily chewable probiotic with multiple clinically studied probiotic strains that supports long-term digestion, gut health, and microbiome balance.

“Supporting children’s health is about building routines that stick and creating confidence for parents and practitioners,” said Purdy. “Our goal with Vital Nutrients Kids is to give children a supplement routine they will enjoy while providing reliable support for immunity, digestion, and growth.”

Vital Nutrients Kids helps families support their children's health with science-backed vitamins and supplements. With targeted ingredients in formats that fit easily into daily routines, parents can feel confident they’re giving their children the nutrition they need to grow and stay healthy.* Learn more at: https://www.vitalnutrients.co/pages/kids-vitamins .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Vital Nutrients®

Vital Nutrients was founded in 2000, by healthcare practitioners on a mission to positively impact the health of both people and the planet. Based in Middletown, Conn., Vital Nutrients produces a diverse portfolio of premium quality, clinically relevant, clean-label formulas, trusted and recommended by healthcare practitioners and individuals worldwide. Known for its efficacy-first formulations and rigorous quality assurance, Vital Nutrients has built a long-standing reputation for excellence. Learn more at: https://www.vitalnutrients.co .

About Blueroot Health®

Blueroot Health is a consumer health company with a diverse portfolio of brands that fuel lasting happiness and health for people and the planet. The company’s industry-leading brands – including Vital Nutrients® , Bariatric Fusion® , and Fairhaven Health® – offer a suite of clean, innovative, and clinically relevant nutritional supplements that work. The portfolio includes specialized solutions for women’s health, metabolic health and weight management, and a full range of clinically relevant, specialized formulas and single ingredients trusted by health care practitioners, patients and consumers worldwide. Blueroot Health is committed to making a lasting, positive impact on the communities it serves, without leaving a negative footprint on the planet. Learn more at: https://blueroothealth.co .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60c49248-156d-466e-8d75-7a7174547b76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a844d15d-7e83-4932-bd9a-3b40db17b229

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8f29a63-96bd-40d4-9cce-ed98d80d1a92