Cyabra Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of CMO David Low to Advance Leadership in Disinformation Narrative Intelligence Market

Former CMO of Talkwalker and Kerauno joins the Company to accelerate market adoption across enterprise and government sectors

New York, NY, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) ("Cyabra" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered platform that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, announces the appointment of David Low as Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”). Reporting directly to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Dan Brahmy, Mr. Low joins at a pivotal moment in the Company’s growth trajectory to establish Cyabra as the industry-defining authority in digital trust and authenticity.

Mr. Low possesses a rare combination of global brand experience, entrepreneurial instinct, and AI company leadership that makes him uniquely suited to this moment at Cyabra. Most recently, he served as an executive marketing consultant to BigBear.ai, a publicly traded AI company serving defense and commercial markets.

“The manipulation of narratives online is an existential threat to modern organizations and other important stakeholders,” said Cyabra Co-Founder and CEO Dan Brahmy. “David joins us at a critical turning point as global enterprises are beginning to realize the dangers coordinated misinformation online can pose beyond digital ecosystems. His expertise in AI, defense, and enterprise software will be instrumental as we scale our footprint and establish Cyabra’s narrative intelligence as the definitive defense against digital deception.”

As CMO, Mr. Low’s mandate is to accelerate Cyabra’s market presence, driving demand across the enterprise and government sectors, as the Company scales its mission to restore trust and authenticity online.

“I have spent my career at moments where technology is about to change something important. This is one of those moments, and I believe that Cyabra is uniquely positioned to lead it,” said Cyabra’s CMO David Low. “The category of disinformation narrative intelligence is going to accelerate rapidly, and I want to be part of building something great inside it. But what sealed this as the opportunity for me was the people at the Company. It is rare to find a team this genuine, this mission-driven, and this committed to each other. At the end of the day, great people make it worth it, and I cannot wait to get started.”

As CMO of Talkwalker, the AI-powered social intelligence and analytics platform, Mr. Low led the global marketing transformation that helped position the company for its acquisition by Hootsuite Inc. Previously, as CMO at AI Software, LLC (formerly Kerauno), he drove the company’s growth and market expansion strategy, positioning the company for a successful exit. He also served as lead marketing consultant for the market launch of Moonvalley AI Inc., an AI video technology company, developing the strategic positioning, messaging and go-to-market framework that supported the company’s post-launch funding round.

As an accomplished entrepreneur and operator, Mr. Low co-founded and scaled a 70-person integrated marketing agency serving Fortune 500 clients, including CenturyLink Business, Inc. and Western Union Company. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at McCann, Grey Global Group, and BBDO, where he led landmark campaigns and major brand initiatives for global organizations including MasterCard Priceless, Microsoft Xbox market introduction, Nokia, and Verizon Wireless.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com .

Contact:

Investors: ir@cyabra.com

Media: pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its growth trajectory to establish Cyabra as the industry-defining authority in digital trust and authenticity, Mr. Low’s credentials, expertise and mandate at the Company, the benefits of the Company’s products and technology and the belief that the Company is uniquely positioned to lead the market’s technological changes. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.