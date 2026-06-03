Kyivstar to Release 2Q26 Earnings on July 31, 2026

KYIV, Ukraine and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) (“Kyivstar” or “the Group”), Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to trade on Nasdaq, today announced that it will release its consolidated financial and operating results for the second quarter and half-year ended June 30, 2026, on July 31, 2026.

Kyivstar will also host a conference call with senior management to discuss the results.

Additional details, including the timing of the release, conference call access information, webcast details and the process for submitting questions, will be provided in a subsequent announcement closer to the release date.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar's companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

Contact information

Kyivstar Group Ltd

Investor Relations

ir@kyivstargroup.com