pharosIQ Launches atlasIQ Data-as-a-Service for the AI Era of Go-to-Market

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pharosIQ today announced the commercial availability of atlasIQ Intelligence Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), a new offering designed to provide mid-market and enterprise organizations with deterministic, contextual first-party engagement intelligence delivered as structured data.

The launch comes as organizations face declining visibility into the buyer journey while AI reshapes how B2B buyers research, evaluate, and purchase solutions. As discovery, evaluation, and decision-making increasingly move into AI-mediated environments, legacy intent and web visibility models, many still reliant on inferred, probabilistic, or bidstream-based activity, are rapidly losing accuracy, context, and strategic relevance.

“Organizations have spent years building go-to-market strategies around digital signals that no longer reflect how modern B2B buying actually happens,” said Jeffrey Rokuskie, CEO at pharosIQ. “As buyers shift research and evaluation into AI-driven environments, traditional intent models built on inferred or probabilistic activity are losing relevance fast. atlasIQ was built to challenge that model entirely by delivering deterministic, contextual first-party engagement intelligence grounded in observable buyer behavior, not assumptions.”

pharosIQ’s DaaS offering delivers structured atlasIQ Intelligence data designed for integration across revenue operations, marketing systems, AI initiatives, sales workflows, and broader go-to-market strategies. The offering includes account intelligence, contact-level engagement visibility, engagement progression intelligence, buying group visibility, and engagement scoring designed to help organizations identify where active demand is forming and how evaluation behavior is evolving in-market.

Built on pharosIQ’s proprietary first-party B2B engagement ecosystem, atlasIQ captures active research and engagement behavior across technology and services-focused content environments, providing contextual visibility into how organizations research solutions, evaluate vendors, and move through the buying process.

atlasIQ DaaS is designed to help organizations answer materially deeper go-to-market questions than traditional intent platforms can reliably support, including:

Real-time competitive evaluation: which companies are actively comparing you against your top competitors

Buying group formation: which accounts have cross-functional buying committees with VP-level participation

Research intensity shifts: which accounts have meaningfully accelerated research activity in the last 30 days

Business problem context: the underlying driver behind an account’s research, from AI transformation to cost reduction to compliance modernization

Global subsidiary activity: which US-based companies have international subsidiaries independently evaluating vendors

Because atlasIQ Intelligence is captured at the contact level, organizations gain visibility into who is actively researching solutions, what topics are being explored across the buying group, and how evaluation behavior evolves over time.

“AI is fundamentally changing how organizations discover information and evaluate vendors,” said Anna Eliot, CMO at pharosIQ. “They need a new approach to understanding market behavior, one built on observable first-party engagement intelligence rather than fragmented probabilistic assumptions.”

atlasIQ DaaS is designed for enterprise and mid-market revenue organizations, including marketing, sales, revenue operations, and AI/data innovation teams seeking more actionable intelligence to support targeting, prioritization, orchestration, and strategic go-to-market execution.

The offering supports flexible delivery models designed to integrate into modern enterprise data environments, including CRM platforms, marketing automation systems, data warehouses, revenue intelligence platforms, and AI-assisted workflow environments.

pharosIQ plans to continue expanding atlasIQ Intelligence offerings as organizations increasingly look for structured, activation-ready intelligence that can power both human decision-making and AI-assisted go-to-market execution.

For more information about atlasIQ Data-as-a-Service, visit https://pharosiq.com/solutions/data-as-a-service/.

About pharosIQ

pharosIQ is a B2B data intelligence company built for the next era of go-to-market. At its core is atlasIQ, a proprietary signal engine that generates and structures first-party behavioral data across multi-channel ecosystems, transforming anonymous activity into structured, actionable intelligence. The atlasIQ engine delivers real-time visibility into who is in-market, what they care about, and how buying decisions are forming, enabling teams to identify engaged contacts, understand buying group formation, prioritize accounts, and engage with precision. Unlike traditional intent providers, pharosIQ structures intelligence for direct activation, powering both AI-driven workflows and human decision-making. From intelligence delivery to full-funnel activation, pharosIQ helps organizations move beyond static insights to dynamic, outcome-driven execution. For more information visit pharosIQ.com.