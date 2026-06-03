Hard Mountain Dew Rewrites the Basic Bachelorette Playbook by Hosting the Most Unexpected Trip for One Bride and Her Crew in the Louisiana Bayou

BOSTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bachelorettes have gotten predictable – same cities, same matching cowboy hats, same itineraries. But Hard Mountain Dew is now offering a bold alternative. Today, the brand announced The Bayou Bach, a chance for one bride and her crew to swap the predictable party circuit for an all-expenses-paid bachelorette in the Louisiana bayou. Designed for brides 21+ who crave something different, this one-of-a-kind getaway brings Hard Mountain Dew’s signature edge to a setting that’s wild and unique. Entries are open now through June 23, 2026, at HardDewBayouBach.com.

Trading the rooftop for the marsh, the custom t-shirts for ghillie suits, and the brunch line for a crawfish boil – Hard Mountain Dew designed this trip for a bride that’s anything but basic. The winning bride and her five friends will be flown to New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou for a weekend excursion into the wild in mid-July. The itinerary includes swamp tours, ziplining over alligators, authentic Louisiana cuisine, and plenty of Hard Mountain Dew flowing throughout the weekend.

How to Enter:

Brides-to-be, maids of honor, and ride-or-die friends can head to HardDewBayouBach.com to nominate the bride’s crew through June 23, 2026. Make the case for why your bride deserves the bold bayou experience. Participants must be 21 or older.

“Hard Mountain Dew has never shied away from celebrating life’s biggest moments in ways no one saw coming,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Hard Mountain Dew. “Bayou Bach is for the bride who wants something real, surprising, and distinctly Hard Mountain Dew. If she’d rather wrestle a gator than don a rhinestone cowboy hat, this one’s for her.”

Beyond the Bayou

Only one bride squad wins the trip, but every bride can get a taste of the bayou. Hard Mountain Dew is launching the limited-edition Bayou Bach merch collection, available now on the Hard Mountain Dew e-store. The collection includes custom-branded chest-high waders with built-in boots, boonie hats with bug-resistant mesh covering, and bachelorette sashes that are Louisiana-coded and unmistakably Hard Mountain Dew. Restocks happen June 16, while supplies last.

Visit HardDewBayouBach.com for full program details, and follow Hard Mountain Dew on Facebook, Instagram and X for the latest. For product details or to find your nearest source of Hard Mountain Dew, visit HardMountainDew.com.

About Hard Mountain Dew:

Bold, delicious flavor with the added bite of 5% ABV, Hard Mountain Dew brings the big citrus flavor fans of the soft drink know and love, now with the hard kick of alcohol. Available in a variety of flavors, including Hard Mountain Dew®, Hard Mountain Dew Baja Blast®, Hard Mountain Dew Code Red®, Hard Mountain Dew Livewire® and more, Hard Mountain Dew offers no caffeine, zero sugar, 100 calories per 12oz. serving and a whole lot of flavor. For more information, please visit HardMountainDew.com.

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