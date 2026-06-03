Celeris Partners Takes Minority Stake in Mobile2CRM to Accelerate North American Expansion and Strengthen Microsoft Teams-Aligned Go-To-Market Execution

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celeris Partners, a North America based advisory and go to market acceleration firm, announced today that it has taken a minority stake in Mobile2CRM, a leading provider of mobile communication capture and CRM integration solutions. The investment and strategic partnership will support Mobile2CRM’s expansion across North America and help scale its commercial operations globally.

Mobile2CRM enables organizations to unify mobile calls, SMS, and WhatsApp interactions into a single, compliant, and fully integrated workflow. The platform provides sales, service, and field teams with complete visibility into customer engagement, improving productivity, compliance, and revenue execution.

As more organizations modernize their communications around Microsoft Teams, Mobile2CRM plays a critical role in extending that ecosystem. The platform captures mobile interactions and synchronizes them with Teams and leading CRM systems, giving companies a unified view of customer communication across all channels.

“Mobile2CRM addresses a universal challenge for organizations that rely on mobile communication to drive customer relationships,” said Dave Sasson, Managing Partner at Celeris Partners. “As companies adopt modern collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams, they need visibility into mobile interactions that are often disconnected from CRM and compliance systems. Mobile2CRM solves this problem with a clean, scalable solution. We believe the company is positioned for significant growth, and we are excited to support their expansion across North America.”

“We are excited to partner with Celeris Partners as we scale our presence across North America,” said Ron Barak, CEO of Mobile2CRM. “Celeris brings deep experience in helping technology companies grow, strong relationships across the partner ecosystem, and a proven ability to accelerate commercial execution. Their investment and support will help us reach more customers, strengthen our Microsoft alignment, and expand our global footprint.”

“A partnership with Celeris Partners is an important milestone for Mobile2CRM,” said Avi Fried, Chairman of Mobile2CRM. “The combination of their strategic expertise, North American market experience, and deep understanding of the Microsoft ecosystem will help accelerate our growth and expand our impact. We believe this collaboration positions Mobile2CRM to become a global leader in unified mobile communication intelligence.”

Mobile2CRM is used by organizations across financial services, insurance, real estate, professional services, and field operations. As mobile communication continues to dominate customer engagement, demand for unified visibility and compliance solutions is rapidly increasing, especially among companies standardizing on Microsoft Teams.

This partnership positions Mobile2CRM to expand its footprint, strengthen its go to market engine, and deliver greater value to customers worldwide.

About Mobile2CRM Mobile2CRM is a leading provider of mobile communication capture and CRM integration solutions. The platform enables organizations to unify mobile calls, SMS, WhatsApp, and collaboration platform interactions into a single, compliant, and fully integrated workflow. Mobile2CRM supports sales, service, and field teams with complete visibility into customer engagement. Explore more at: https://mobile2crm.com/