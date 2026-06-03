FieldFlō Adds FlōTime, FieldFlō Safety Academy, and Plans & Drawings to Help Field Crews Work Faster and Stay Compliant

Denver, CO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FieldFlō, the field operations platform built for the trades, by the trades, today announced the official launch of three major product modules, FlōTime, FieldFlō Safety Academy, and Plans & Drawings, all designed to make the everyday work of contractors, crew leaders and project managers safer and more compliant.

FieldFlō’s mission is to help specialty subcontractors replace spreadsheets and disconnected workflows with a single operational platform built for the realities of demolition, asbestos abatement and environmental remediation. Each of these new releases reflects ongoing conversations with subcontractors about efficiency issues on the job site and what would meaningfully reduce risk while improving productivity.

As labor regulations surrounding field worker accountability and time tracking continue to evolve across the U.S, FieldFlō’s launch comes at an important moment for subcontractors managing complex compliance requirements. California recently established stricter standards around employee time tracking and access to time records, while states including New York, Illinois and Michigan are advancing similar legislation. For subcontractors overseeing construction crews, these changes are creating new operational and legal pressures that legacy systems and manual processes struggle to support.

“Time tracking, safety and project documentation are the backbone of every job, in every U.S. state,” said Atul Kalantri, Chief Product Officer of FieldFlō. “Our ultimate goal is to remove friction from those workflows so teams can simply focus on the work at hand. The launch of FieldFlō and the new features are proof of that mission in action.”

The three new features include:

FlōTime - A streamlined time-tracking system, designed specifically for the realities and constraints of field work while allowing single users to input their own time. FlōTime enables fast clock-ins and simplified time management while integrating seamlessly across the FieldFlō workflow. The system includes GPS-verified clock-ins, photo-confirmed clock-outs, auto-enforced meal and break compliance, and payroll-ready records that help contractors maintain accurate documentation. Built for field speed and back-office accuracy, FlōTime helps teams stay aligned while improving job costing visibility.

FieldFlō Safety Academy - An on-demand safety training and compliance hub that brings education directly into the platform. FieldFlō Safety Academy allows crews to access over 600 ready-to-use training videos, modules, compliance materials and ongoing certification resources without leaving the job site. This feature is designed to reduce downtime while keeping teams consistently prepared and up to date with evolving safety standards and compliance requirements.

Plans & Drawings - A centralized tool for uploading, accessing, and marking up project plans and other documents directly in the field. Plans & Drawings ensures that crews and office teams are always working from the same version of project documentation, reducing miscommunication and eliminating delays caused by outdated or missing information.

To complement the launch of FlōTime, FieldFlō Safety Academy, and Plans & Drawings, FieldFlō will host a live webinar on Wednesday, June 10th at 1:00 PM ET where attendees can see all three features in action. The session will include product demonstrations, a look at how the tools work together within the FieldFlō platform, and time for live Q&A. Whether you're an existing FieldFlō customer or exploring the platform for the first time, this is the fastest way to see what's new and ask the questions that matter most to your team. Registration is open here.

“FieldFlō and its features were inspired and built based on real conversations with subcontractors about the operational challenges they face on the job every day,” said Roni Szigeti, CEO of FieldFlō. “Every job site has pain points that cost teams money and momentum. Our customers have been forthcoming about where those challenges exist, and our platform with FlōTime, Safety Academy, and Plans & Drawings is the result of listening carefully and building solutions that solve real operational problems in the field.”

FieldFlō was created by subcontractors who experienced firsthand the operational challenges, administrative burdens and compliance mandates that contractors face every day. Built from real-world field experience, the platform was designed to simplify the workflows that slow projects down from time tracking and safety documentation to crew coordination and project reporting. FieldFlō continues to develop tools that help subcontractors improve visibility across projects and spend less time managing paperwork and disconnected systems.

About FieldFlō

FieldFlō is a project and safety management software platform built for specialty subcontractors in high-compliance industries. Designed by former subcontractors, FieldFlō simplifies project management, compliance tracking, and field reporting with an intuitive, mobile-first platform. By enabling contractors to stay audit-ready and operate more efficiently, FieldFlō helps companies save time, reduce risk, and improve safety performance. For more information, visit https://fieldflo.com/