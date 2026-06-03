OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. Highlights Major Cultural Milestone as Unity Electro Fest Unveils 2026 Lineup Featuring Tiësto, Illenium, and Timmy Trumpet

WARWICK, NY, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSC, the “Company”) today highlighted a major cultural milestone at Unity Electro Fest, a large-scale Canadian electronic music festival in which Varon Wellness, a subsidiary of Varon Corp, holds a strategic ownership interest. Ozop and Varon Corp are currently completing customary pre-closing conditions in connection with the previously announced transaction with OZOP..

Unity Electro Fest has secured Tiësto as the festival’s headlining DJ, marking one of the most high-profile artist bookings in the event’s history which is taking place over 3 days from September 4-6, 2026, in Quebec City. Tiësto is widely recognized as one of the most influential electronic music artists globally, with a career spanning more than two decades, Grammy Award recognition, billions of global streams, and headline performances at many of the world’s largest music festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, and EDC.

The 2026 lineup will also feature internationally recognized electronic artists Illenium and Timmy Trumpet. Illenium has become one of the most commercially successful melodic electronic artists globally, known for sold-out arena performances, chart-topping releases, and a deeply engaged international fan base. Timmy Trumpet is widely recognized for his high-energy live performances and global festival presence, consistently ranking among the world’s most recognizable electronic touring acts.

The announcement significantly elevates Unity Electro Fest’s national and international profile, further reinforcing its position as a premier large-scale electronic music festival. Unity Electro Fest (https://unityelectrofest.ca/) is known for its high-energy live performances, immersive production, and ability to attract large, highly engaged audiences across multiple demographics.

Varon Wellness holds a 25% ownership interest in Unity Electro Fest and maintains 50% of the festival’s board representation, providing meaningful governance influence over the platform’s strategic direction. Unity Electro Fest serves as a high-impact experiential platform within Varon’s broader consumer brand ecosystem, providing a powerful environment for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and brand activation, and enabling direct engagement with tens of thousands of attendees in a live, high-energy environment where brand interaction, product sampling, and consumer immersion can occur at scale.

“Securing an artist like Tiësto reflects the level Unity is operating at,” said Benjamin Varon Schubert, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Varon Corp. “This is a platform that continues to grow in both scale and credibility, and moments like this drive real attention and audience expansion. It’s exactly the type of cultural reach we want to be aligned with.”

“This is where the platform really starts to differentiate,” said Lior Srulovicz, President and Chief Financial Officer of Varon Corp. “You’re bringing in top-tier talent, drawing a large, engaged audience, and creating an environment where brands can connect with consumers in a much more direct way. That combination is difficult to replicate and becomes increasingly valuable as the platform grows.”

About Unity Electro Fest

Unity Electro Fest (https://unityelectrofest.ca/) is a premier Canadian electronic music festival known for its large-scale production, high-profile artist lineups, and immersive live experiences. The festival attracts tens of thousands of attendees annually and has rapidly established itself as a leading platform within the Canadian live events landscape.

Positioned at the intersection of music, culture, and experiential engagement, Unity Electro Fest provides a high-impact environment for brand integration, product sampling, and direct-to-consumer interaction. Its ability to bring together highly engaged audiences in a live setting makes it a valuable platform for scalable brand activation and cultural relevance.

About Varon Corp

Varon Corp is the holding Company of its’ wholly owned subsidiaries Varon Wellness, Varon USA and Varon Spirits. Varon through Varon Wellness and Varon USA develops and operates brands across hydration, energy, recovery and sports- nutrition categories. Through Varon Spirits, the Company offers a limited premium spirits business that provides brand optionality and experiential reach.

About Varon Wellness

Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Canadian distribution rights to Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities. Bucked Up (https://www.buckedup.com/; https://ca.buckedup.com/) is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 75,000 stores worldwide.

Varon Wellness also owns a 60% equity ownership in Vitagua, utilizing Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale, as well as a strategic, high-impact minority investment in Unity Electro Fest (“Unity”). Unity is a major Canadian music festival entity with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.

About Varon USA

Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.

The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Drink, Inc., a joint venture in which Varon USA holds a 35% ownership interest, featuring Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, and is aligned with Ballislife, one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally. Varon USA is also aligned with SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.

Collectively, these platforms reach tens of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.

About Varon Spirits

Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the parent company that oversees a wide variety of products in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s public filings which can be found at www.sec.gov

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

Investor Relations Contact – Ozop

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

845-397-2956

www.thewaypointrefinery.com

https://twitter.com/OzopEnergy

https://www.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/

https://x.com/benjamin_varon_

www.varoncorp.com