WeRide Included in Hong Kong Stock Connect Program, Expanding Access to Mainland China Investors

SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, China, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced its inclusion in the Hong Kong Stock Connect eligible securities list, effective June 4. The move enables eligible mainland China investors to trade WeRide shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through the Hong Kong Stock Connect program.





Shanghai Stock Exchange notice on the inclusion of WeRide under the Hong Kong Stock Connect eligible securities list

Hong Kong Stock Connect is a mutual market access channel linking the mainland China and Hong Kong capital markets, with stringent eligibility requirements covering market capitalization, liquidity, and regulatory compliance. The program includes many leading Hong Kong-listed companies such as Tencent, Alibaba, and Xiaomi, and enables eligible mainland China investors to trade eligible Hong Kong-listed stocks through their domestic securities accounts. WeRide’s inclusion is expected to enhance the accessibility and liquidity of its Hong Kong-listed shares, strengthen its investor base, and deepen its connectivity with mainland China capital markets.

The development marks another major milestone in WeRide’s capital markets journey. WeRide was listed on Nasdaq in October 2024 as the world’s first publicly listed Robotaxi company, and was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 2025 as Hong Kong's first Robotaxi company. It also became the world’s first autonomous driving technology company to achieve a dual primary listing in both the U.S. and Hong Kong. With its inclusion in the Hong Kong Stock Connect program, WeRide continues to build a diversified capital markets platform to support global expansion and long-term value creation.

The milestone comes as WeRide continues to scale its commercial operations worldwide. According to the company’s financial results in the first quarter of 2026, WeRide reported total revenue of US$16.5 million, up 58% year-on-year, reflecting strong, steady growth.

Today, WeRide's vehicles hold autonomous driving permits across eight countries, with deployments in more than 40 cities in 12 countries. Its global autonomous driving fleet totals approximately 2,800 vehicles, including around 1,300 Robotaxis. Over the next five years, WeRide plans to deploy 200,000 Robotaxis and other autonomous driving vehicles globally.

In its core Robotaxi business, WeRide has achieved fully driverless commercial operations in Guangzhou, Beijing, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. It has also launched public Robotaxi services in Singapore and Riyadh, while expanding into European markets including Madrid, Zurich, and Bratislava. In Madrid, WeRide is set to launch Spain’s first Robotaxi service, expected to commence later this year – making it the company’s 12th global Robotaxi city. Under its roadmap, WeRide plans to deploy 2,600 Robotaxis globally by the end of 2026, and expand its global fleet to tens of thousands of vehicles worldwide by 2030.

WeRide’s commercialization strategy is supported by its continuously evolving autonomous driving technology stack. The company’s proprietary world model, WeRide GENESIS, integrates physical AI and generative AI, enhancing the system’s ability to generalize across countries, cities, and diverse road environments while improving deployment efficiency. It supports multiple autonomy levels, from L2++ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to L4 fully autonomous driving.

In the L2++ segment, WeRide’s one-stage end-to-end ADAS solution, WRD 3.0, achieved five consecutive championships in China’s Intelligent Driving Competition and has secured design wins across nearly 30 vehicle models with OEMs including GAC and Chery.

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue advancing the global commercialization of Robotaxis and other autonomous driving applications through technology innovation, operational scale, and strategic market expansion, delivering long-term value to shareholders and the broader market.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists. https://www.weride.ai

Media Contact

WeRide: pr@weride.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/040c0ad2-5301-4116-82c3-fa2645bfbc72

