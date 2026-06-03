New Anglia University: One in Four U.S. Physicians Is an International Medical Graduate—Why Their Role Continues to Grow









George Hill, Anguilla, 3 June 2026 -- New Anglia University highlights the growing contribution of International Medical Graduates (IMGs) to the U.S. physician workforce at a time when physician shortages, population aging, and increasing healthcare demand are placing growing pressure on healthcare systems across the United States.

International Medical Graduates are already a major component of U.S. healthcare. According to physician workforce data, approximately one in four practicing physicians in the United States is an International Medical Graduate, representing more than 220,000 physicians nationwide and making IMGs one of the largest physician groups within the American healthcare system—more than the entire physician workforce of many developed countries. Educated across more than 2,000 medical schools worldwide, IMGs contribute across hospitals, clinics, academic medical centers, community healthcare settings, and healthcare organizations throughout the country.

The importance of International Medical Graduates is expected to grow further over the coming decade. The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) continues to project significant physician shortages, estimating a potential shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036. As healthcare leaders examine future physician workforce needs, the role of International Medical Graduates is receiving increasing attention.

One in Four U.S. Physicians Is an International Medical Graduate

International Medical Graduates have been part of the U.S. physician workforce for decades and now represent approximately 25% of all practicing physicians in the country.

Their contribution extends across virtually every area of medicine, from Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Psychiatry to Emergency Medicine, Neurology, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and a wide range of subspecialties.

The scale of their contribution becomes even more visible when examining individual states. According to physician workforce data, International Medical Graduates account for more than one-third of practicing physicians in several major U.S. healthcare markets.

States with some of the highest IMG representation include:

New Jersey, where International Medical Graduates account for approximately 38% of practicing physicians

New York, where IMG representation exceeds 37%

Florida, where approximately 36% of physicians are International Medical Graduates

Michigan

Illinois

Pennsylvania

In several major U.S. states, more than one-third of practicing physicians are International Medical Graduates. These are not niche healthcare markets; New York, Florida, and New Jersey collectively represent millions of patient encounters each year and some of the largest physician workforces in the country. International Medical Graduates therefore form a critical component of healthcare delivery across some of America's largest healthcare systems.

Physician Shortages Continue to Drive Workforce Discussions

The growing importance of International Medical Graduates is closely connected to broader physician workforce pressures.

The AAMC has projected a physician shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, including shortages across both primary care and specialty care. At the same time, approximately 20% of practicing U.S. physicians are age 65 or older, creating additional workforce concerns as large numbers of physicians approach retirement over the coming decade.

Healthcare demand continues to rise alongside population aging, increasing rates of chronic disease, and growing utilization of healthcare services.

The U.S. Census Bureau projects continued growth in the population aged 65 and older over the coming decades. Older populations typically require more frequent healthcare services, specialist consultations, chronic disease management, and hospital-based care, contributing to rising demand for physicians across multiple specialties.

As a result, physician workforce planning has become one of the most significant long-term challenges facing healthcare systems across the United States.

Family Medicine and Internal Medicine Continue to Rely on International Medical Graduates

International Medical Graduates play a particularly important role in primary care and patient-facing specialties.

Internal Medicine remains one of the largest residency specialties in the United States and continues to attract a substantial number of International Medical Graduates each year. More than 30% of active physicians in Internal Medicine are International Medical Graduates, highlighting the specialty's longstanding reliance on internationally educated physicians. In some residency Match cycles, IMGs have accounted for more than 40% of matched physicians in Internal Medicine training programs.

According to National Resident Matching Program data, International Medical Graduates continue to secure thousands of residency positions annually across a wide range of specialties, demonstrating their continued importance to both the current physician workforce and the future physician pipeline.

Family Medicine and Internal Medicine remain among the specialties with the highest levels of IMG participation, while Pediatrics and Psychiatry also continue to attract substantial numbers of internationally educated physicians.

These specialties are central to chronic disease management, preventive care, continuity of care, and long-term patient access. Workforce shortages in these areas have therefore increased attention on physician supply and the role of International Medical Graduates within future workforce planning.

Rural and Underserved Communities Continue to Rely on International Medical Graduates

The contribution of International Medical Graduates is particularly visible in rural and underserved communities.

Numerous workforce studies have shown that IMGs are disproportionately represented in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs), Medically Underserved Areas (MUAs), and communities that have historically faced difficulties recruiting physicians.

For many underserved communities, International Medical Graduates are not simply an additional source of physicians but an essential component of local healthcare access.

This has made IMG participation increasingly relevant not only to medical education discussions but also to broader healthcare access and workforce sustainability conversations.

Why Healthcare Leaders Are Paying Greater Attention to International Medical Graduates

The United States continues to rely on internationally educated physicians at a scale that is often underestimated. With more than 220,000 practicing IMG physicians, physician shortages projected to continue, healthcare demand increasing, and large numbers of physicians approaching retirement age, workforce discussions are increasingly focusing on how healthcare systems can continue to support a sustainable physician pipeline.

For healthcare leaders, the discussion is no longer whether International Medical Graduates contribute to the U.S. physician workforce. The data already demonstrates that they do.

With more than 220,000 practicing physicians nationwide, strong representation across major healthcare markets, substantial participation in Internal Medicine and family medicine, and physician shortages projected to continue over the coming decade, International Medical Graduates are expected to remain an essential component of the U.S. healthcare workforce for years to come.

New Anglia University continues to monitor developments in physician workforce planning, international medical education, and healthcare delivery as healthcare systems respond to changing patient needs and future workforce demands.







Contact details: info@newanglia.com Tel: +1 264 498 3768/+44(0) 204 553 3768



