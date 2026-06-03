Kajeet Launches SentinelOS™, an AI Agent-Ready Operating Layer for Connected Devices

MCLEAN, Va., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet®, a leader in intelligent IoT connectivity solutions, today announced SentinelOS, the agent-ready operating layer for connected devices. Available at kajeet.dev, SentinelOS is designed to help developers, IT teams, and approved AI agents work more directly with Kajeet’s Sentinel platform.

“Connectivity management is moving beyond the dashboard era. AI agents, developers, and operations teams now need to work from the same trusted data, with the same guardrails,” said Landon Garner, President of Kajeet. “SentinelOS is our answer to that shift. It extends Sentinel through modern surfaces like APIs, MCP, and CLI-driven workflows so customers can manage connected operations with more speed, intelligence, and flexibility.”

An AI Agent-Ready Foundation for Sentinel

Sentinel is Kajeet’s managed IoT connectivity platform. SentinelOS extends this through APIs, a Sentinel MCP server, and a command-line interface (CLI), giving developers, operations teams, and AI agents a faster, more direct way to work with connectivity data and automate connected-device operations, all under Kajeet’s existing identity, policy, and audit controls.

“The teams managing connected-device programs are already working alongside AI assistants every day — and the question is no longer whether agents will touch operational systems, but how safely they’ll do it,” said Chris Francosky, Head of AI and Innovation at Kajeet. “SentinelOS is how we’re getting Sentinel ready for that world—open enough for developers to build on, structured enough for agents to reason about, and governed enough that customers stay in control of every action taken on their connected devices.”

Why Sentinel MCP Matters

Sentinel MCP brings Kajeet’s connectivity intelligence directly into the AI assistants and agent workflows that operations teams have started to depend on. Rather than asking a chatbot to guess at device status, customers can grant approved agents governed access to the same Sentinel data and actions their engineers use, investigating offline devices, reviewing connectivity health, or surfacing policy exceptions for human review, all scoped to Kajeet’s existing authentication and audit controls. MCP is the open standard that makes this possible; Sentinel MCP is what makes it operational.

SentinelOS pairs Sentinel MCP with more traditional technical access points, giving organizations multiple ways to work with Kajeet connectivity depending on their needs and technical maturity.

What’s Included at Launch

SentinelOS gives teams four ways to work with Kajeet connectivity — from code to command line to AI agent:

Sentinel API resources for building connectivity-aware applications and integrations

Sentinel MCP server that lets approved AI agents and assistants connect with Sentinel capabilities under governed access

Sentinel CLI for scripting, DevOps workflows, and operational automation

Trial SIM Kits to test real-world device behavior and Kajeet connectivity before committing to broader deployment





Free Trial SIM Kit Access for Hands-On Evaluation

Qualified teams can request a Trial SIM Kit through kajeet.dev to begin testing Kajeet connectivity in real-world conditions, validating device behavior, network performance, and integration needs before broader deployment.

“Customers should not have to choose between managed service and modern technical access,” Garner added. “SentinelOS gives organizations the confidence of Kajeet’s managed connectivity expertise with a more flexible way to test, integrate, and operationalize connected-device programs.”

Availability

SentinelOS is available at kajeet.dev. Sentinel data, API credentials, MCP-enabled workflows, and SIM fulfillment continue to be governed by appropriate authentication and qualification processes.

For more information, visit www.kajeet.com and kajeet.dev.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides managed IoT connectivity solutions that enable organizations to securely connect and manage devices across multiple networks. Through its Sentinel platform, Kajeet delivers connectivity intelligence, policy control, and network visibility for education, healthcare, enterprise, and public sector organizations. Learn more at kajeet.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Mirabile, Calysto Communications™

+1 (404) 266-2060 x 28

Jmirabile@calysto.com