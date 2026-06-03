The Multi-Billion-Dollar Search for Better Glioblastoma Treatments

DENVER, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( www.247marketnews.com ) – Cancer treatment has advanced dramatically over the past two decades. Precision medicine, immunotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates, and targeted therapies have transformed outcomes for patients across multiple tumor types.

Yet one of oncology's greatest challenges remains largely unsolved.

Glioblastoma.

Despite billions of dollars invested in research and development, glioblastoma remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with patients often facing limited treatment options and poor long-term survival rates. The disease's aggressive nature, combined with the difficulty of delivering therapies into the brain, has made glioblastoma one of biotechnology's most elusive targets.

That challenge has not stopped companies from pursuing what many view as one of the most important opportunities in modern oncology.

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Why Glioblastoma Remains So Difficult to Treat

Unlike many cancers that can be surgically removed or targeted with systemic therapies, glioblastoma presents a unique set of obstacles.

Tumors often infiltrate surrounding brain tissue, making complete surgical removal nearly impossible. Even after surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, recurrence rates remain extremely high.

Adding to the challenge is the blood-brain barrier, the body's natural defense system that prevents harmful substances from entering the brain. While essential for protecting neurological function, the barrier also limits the effectiveness of many cancer therapies.

As a result, researchers continue searching for innovative approaches capable of improving drug delivery, enhancing efficacy, and extending survival.

NeOnc Technologies

Among the companies pursuing solutions in this space is NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI).

The company is focused on developing therapies for central nervous system cancers, including glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

NeOnc's development programs include NEO100 and NEO212, therapies designed to address significant unmet needs within neuro-oncology. Investors continue monitoring the company's progress as it advances clinical development efforts targeting cancers where treatment options remain limited and patient outcomes remain poor.

This is attracting significant Wall Street momentum as analysts have initiated coverage with Maxim Group initiated coverage with the strongest available rating (May 18, 2026).

This growing analyst enthusiasm is reinforced by strong institutional and insider buying. NeOnc CEO, Chairman, and President Amir Heshmatpour has purchased more than $500,000 in shares on the open market in recent weeks, with cumulative insider purchases approaching $1 million over the past year.

Institutional ownership has also expanded, with increased positions reported by Bank of America, State Street Corp, Barclays PLC, and others.

As interest grows around novel delivery mechanisms and new approaches to treating brain tumors, companies focused on CNS oncology continue attracting attention from both researchers and investors.

Kazia Therapeutics

Another company focused on brain cancer is Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA).

Kazia's lead program, paxalisib, has been studied in glioblastoma and other brain cancers, with development efforts focused on improving outcomes for patients with limited therapeutic alternatives.

The company has generated considerable interest among neuro-oncology specialists due to its focus on addressing cancers that have historically seen few successful treatment advances.

BioNTech

While BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) widely known for its role in mRNA vaccine development, the company's long-term strategy is increasingly centered on oncology.

BioNTech is investing heavily in cancer immunotherapy, personalized cancer vaccines, and next-generation treatments that could eventually be applied across a broad range of tumor types, including difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

The company's substantial resources and expanding oncology pipeline make it one of the most closely watched cancer innovators globally.

ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) continues advancing immunotherapy programs designed to activate the immune system against cancer.

The company has focused on developing novel treatment approaches across multiple oncology indications and remains part of a broader industry effort to improve outcomes through immune-based therapies.

As immunotherapy continues expanding into additional cancer settings, investors remain attentive to companies pursuing innovative approaches capable of addressing difficult tumor environments.

Why The Opportunity Remains Significant

The search for better glioblastoma treatments is not simply a scientific challenge—it represents one of the largest unmet needs in oncology.

Every year, researchers, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology innovators continue investing substantial resources toward improving outcomes for patients facing aggressive brain cancers.

While many programs have struggled, the medical need remains enormous.

History has shown that transformative advances often emerge from areas where previous solutions have fallen short. Today's standard treatments for many cancers were once viewed as long-shot scientific pursuits.

The Future of Neuro-Oncology

The next breakthrough in oncology may not come from another lung cancer therapy or breast cancer drug.

It may come from a company that successfully addresses one of medicine's toughest challenges: treating cancer inside the brain.

Whether through novel delivery systems, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, or entirely new treatment approaches, these companies represent different paths toward improving outcomes for patients facing some of the most devastating cancers known to medicine.

For investors, physicians, and patients alike, the search continues. And given the magnitude of the unmet need, the companies that succeed could help define the next era of cancer treatment.

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