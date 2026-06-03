Kinetic surpasses 2 million residential fiber premises passed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the premier insurgent fiber internet provider for homes and businesses, announced today that it surpassed 2 million fiber premises built across its 18-state service area, marking a major milestone in the company’s history and highlights its aggressive fiber broadband expansion since Kinetic became a part of Uniti.

The milestone, surpassed in the greater Lexington, Ky., area, reflects deep and continued investment in fiber infrastructure across rural and suburban communities, where demand for high-speed internet service continues to grow and there is an opportunity to take market share from legacy providers.

“This is the result of disciplined execution by our internal engineering and construction teams who are building fiber at scale and with a focus on quality in the heart of America,” said Bobby Walters, Kinetic’s senior vice president of Construction. “We’ve also ramped up our external partnerships across the country to accelerate and bring our vision to reality. Every new premise passed extends the reach of our 100% fiber network and puts more homes and businesses within access of fast, reliable broadband. I’m proud to be with a company investing its own capital where it matters.”

Kinetic’s first-quarter results showed about 1.94 million premises were passed and more than 50% of its customer base, and more than 50% of its revenue, now comes from fiber.

“Passing two-million homes is an exciting milestone because it means more families and more communities can experience the difference better connectivity makes,” said Stacie Vongvanith, executive vice president and Kinetic chief customer officer. Our continued focus is on delivering the best possible experience for our customers. From reliable internet service to responsive and professional support – we aim to provide confidence that Kinetic will keep them connected to what matters most.”

In the past 12 months, Kinetic launched a new bundle with Youtube TV, was named the “2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year,” was recognized by CNET as its “Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider,” launched a new partnership with eero ushering in Wi-Fi7, launched its Kinetic PromiseTM, provisionally won $184 million in BEAD grants for builds in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina and Texas, as well as hosted hundreds of free computer-skills classes for thousands of people, while also partnering with 13 organizations in a nation-wide giving campaign to deliver support where it matters most: in the neighborhoods its customers call home.

Kinetic is on a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar mission to bring blazing fast multi-gig fiber internet to more underserved, or unserved rural and suburban communities across the U.S.



Those interested in fiber should call 1-877-90-FIBER or visit gokinetic.com.

About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact: Victoria Carman. uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com.