Coastal Credit Union Now Live with CashBack+ Credit Card Rewards

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Coastal Credit Union announced an expanded partnership with Prizeout, going live with credit card rewards inside CashBack+, giving the Raleigh-based credit union’s more than 297,000 members a new way to earn real, instant cash back on everyday credit card purchases, directly inside their existing digital banking platform. Coastal Signature Premier Rewards Visa® holders can now earn cash back on credit card spending alongside gift card purchases - all within CashBack+, completing a fully integrated rewards experience that competes head-to-head with the biggest banks, fintechs, and credit card rewards companies.

The announcement builds on Coastal's existing Prizeout partnership, through which active CashBack+ members are on track to earn $150+ annually in cash back on gift card purchases in digital banking and on the CashBack+ Pay app. With the addition of CashBack+ credit card rewards in digital banking, Coastal members can now earn cash back on their credit card transactions, all within a single unified CashBack+ balance. No points or complex conversions, just real cash.

“Our goal was simple: give members an improved rewards experience without changing what they already value. With this conversion, members kept a familiar earning structure and gained a simple, more flexible way to access and use rewards,” said TJ Wyman, Coastal’s Chief Digital Officer. “Bringing everything into one platform that’s already proven to be successful makes everyday banking easier and more rewarding and creates an ecosystem for building a holistic rewards program to support even more member touchpoints.”

"Credit unions have always put their members first, and our job is to make sure the technology reflects that," said Sherleen Wang, VP of Product at Prizeout. "CashBack+ Credit Card Rewards was built to be simple for members and flexible for the institution. Rewards show up as real cash, right inside the banking platform members already trust and use every day. For Coastal, that means a world-class rewards program that feels fully integrated into their brand and digital experience - not bolted on as a separate destination."

Credit card rewards is the final addition to CashBack+, Prizeout’s comprehensive rewards ecosystem that now unites gift card offers, engagement actions and credit card transactions into one unified platform accessible directly within a credit union’s digital banking environment. Unlike traditional credit card rewards programs that rely on clunky third-party portals and vague points systems, CashBack+ is designed around simplicity, transparency, and credit union control. Institutions set their own cash back percentages and categories, tailoring programs to their members and business strategies. Prizeout is the only provider offering an end-to-end rewards platform built specifically for credit unions and their members.

About Prizeout:

Prizeout is an advertising and financial technology company that helps put money back into people's pockets. Through Prizeout's technology, brand-funded offers are available to all partners, including financial institutions, gaming companies, gig economy startups, and more, giving them access to instant cash back from national and local brands when they shop with digital gift cards. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit www.prizeout.com .

About Coastal Credit Union:

Coastal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in Raleigh, NC. With more than $6 billion in assets and 297,000 members across 22 locations in central North Carolina, Coastal has been a leader in digital banking innovation since its founding in 1967. For more information, visit coastal24.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Holland, Communications

andreaholland@prizeout.com