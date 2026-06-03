Bio-Based Chemicals Market to Reach USD 244.12 Billion by 2035 as Sustainable Alternatives Gain Momentum Across Packaging and Industrial Applications | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bio-Based Chemicals Market was valued at USD 85.46 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 244.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.

Growth in the market for bio-based chemicals can be attributed to a structural change within the industry in terms of chemical production. The Green Deal initiative and USDA BioPreferred Program for federal procurement create both legal and economic incentives for investing in bio-based chemicals, with USDA reports indicating that biobased products contributed USD 489 billion to the U.S. economy in 2023.





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Regulatory Mandates for Plastic Alternatives to Boost Market Growth Globally

Growth in the market for biobased chemicals is driven by the fact that both regulatory necessity and voluntary pledges made by corporate actors have constituted the biggest shift in how the chemicals used in industry get sourced since the advent of petrochemicals. The packaging legislation passed in the European Union, industrial emissions trading systems, and restrictions on certain chemicals, together with their equivalents in North America and major Asian countries, create a compliance imperative for biobased alternatives.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Bioplastics generated the dominant product type revenue share in 2025 as it is the most commercially mature and highest-volume bio-based chemical category globally. Bio-solvents and bio-surfactants are growing fastest, driven by the convergence of VOC emission regulations reducing permissible solvent concentrations in cleaning, coating, and personal care product formulations.

By Application

Packaging generated the dominant application revenue share in 2025 due to the single-use packaging sector's enormous global volume whose bio-based material penetration creates multi-billion-dollar annual bio-based chemical demand. Agriculture is growing fastest as bio-based agricultural chemicals are progressively substituting for synthetic petrochemical-derived agricultural chemical inputs.

By Feedstock

The sugarcane dominated the bio-based chemicals market in 2025 due to its high sugar yield, established processing infrastructure, and cost-effective fermentation pathways globally. Biomass and agricultural waste are the fastest-growing feedstocks during 2026–2035, driven by increasing focus on circular economy practices and utilization of non-food feedstock sources globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global bio-based chemicals market in 2025, holding the largest regional revenue share. The U.S. accounts for approximately 82.47% of regional revenue through its well-established bio-based chemicals manufacturing sector, competitive agricultural feedstock availability, federal procurement mandates under the USDA BioPreferred Program, and the commercial presence of NatureWorks, Gevo, Genomatica, Cargill, and ADM whose bio-based chemical production capacities sustain regional market leadership.

The U.S. bio-based chemicals market was valued at approximately USD 26.50 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 75.68 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 11.05%. The U.S. is one of the world's most commercially advanced bio-based chemicals markets, driven by the USDA BioPreferred Program's federal procurement mandates,

The Europe Bio-Based Chemicals Market is estimated to be USD 24.86 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 66.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.33%. Europe held a significant share of global Bio-Based Chemicals revenues in 2025, driven by the world's most comprehensive regulatory framework for bio-based product promotion and plastic alternative mandates.

The Asia Pacific region represents the fastest growing regional market for bio-based chemicals, with the region expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 11.4% between now and 2035 due to the region’s fast-paced industrialization and largest and most rapidly expanding consumers of bio-based packaging materials.

Key Companies:

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

NatureWorks LLC (PTT/Cargill)

Braskem SA

Genomatica Inc.

Gevo Inc.

Novozymes AS

DSM-Firmenich AG

Corbion NV

Avantium NV

Danimer Scientific Inc.

LanzaTech Global Inc.

TotalEnergies Corbion

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Roquette Freres SA

Solvay SA

Covestro AG

Arkema SA

Myriant Corporation

PTT Global Chemical PCL

Recent Developments:

2025: BASF SE expanded its bio-based chemical portfolio through commercial launches of bio-attributed versions of multiple industrial chemical product lines under its Biomass Balance approach.

2024: BASF and Cargill announced a partnership targeting the development and commercialization of bio-based acrylic acid from fermentation feedstocks, pursuing a renewable carbon source alternative to propylene-based acrylic acid production.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Feedstock Cost & Availability Metrics – helps you understand price trends of sugar, starch, vegetable oils, and biomass feedstocks, along with their competitiveness against petrochemical alternatives.

– helps you understand price trends of sugar, starch, vegetable oils, and biomass feedstocks, along with their competitiveness against petrochemical alternatives. Bio-Based Production Capacity Analysis – helps you evaluate global production capacity expansion, fermentation technology adoption, and commercialization of synthetic biology and metabolic engineering platforms.

– helps you evaluate global production capacity expansion, fermentation technology adoption, and commercialization of synthetic biology and metabolic engineering platforms. Sustainable Material Adoption Rate – helps you identify growth opportunities across bioplastics, bio-polymers, bio-surfactants, and bio-solvents driven by increasing demand for renewable chemical solutions.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across bioplastics, bio-polymers, bio-surfactants, and bio-solvents driven by increasing demand for renewable chemical solutions. Carbon Reduction & Circular Economy Metrics – helps you assess renewable carbon utilization, carbon footprint reduction performance, and the transition toward circular and low-emission manufacturing systems.

– helps you assess renewable carbon utilization, carbon footprint reduction performance, and the transition toward circular and low-emission manufacturing systems. Bio-Refinery Investment & Commercialization Tracker – helps you uncover regional investment trends, strategic partnerships, commercial project pipelines, and emerging growth opportunities across the bio-based chemicals value chain.

– helps you uncover regional investment trends, strategic partnerships, commercial project pipelines, and emerging growth opportunities across the bio-based chemicals value chain. Trade & Supply Chain Intelligence – helps you analyze global import-export trends, feedstock sourcing dynamics, and supply chain developments influencing market competitiveness and expansion.

– helps you analyze global import-export trends, feedstock sourcing dynamics, and supply chain developments influencing market competitiveness and expansion. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on production capacity, technology capabilities, feedstock integration, strategic collaborations, product portfolios, and recent developments.

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