Foundation for Financial Planning Showcases How Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Mobilized Hundreds of Advisors for Pro Bono Service

Washington, D.C., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP), the nation’s leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need, today announced the release of a new Pro Bono in Practice firm case study featuring Morgan Stanley Wealth Management—the first in the series to spotlight how the largest wealth manager in the world is engaging its advisors in pro bono service at scale.

The case study provides a behind-the-scenes look at how Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is embedding pro bono financial planning into its culture, equipping its CFP® professionals with the tools, structure, and support needed to deliver personalized financial guidance to underserved individuals and families. Key insights illustrate how the firm connects pro bono service to its broader mission, integrates volunteerism into advisor engagement, and creates clear pathways for participation across its national footprint.

“Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s leadership demonstrates what’s possible when a firm of this scale makes pro bono a priority,” said Jon Dauphiné, CEO of the Foundation for Financial Planning. “This case study shows that pro bono financial planning can be thoughtfully integrated into even the largest organizations—benefiting communities in need while strengthening advisor engagement, development, and purpose.”

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s approach blends year-round opportunities with focused initiatives like its annual Global Volunteer Month, which mobilizes employees worldwide to give back. Through its partnership with FFP, the firm connects CFP® professionals to vetted volunteer opportunities via ProBonoPlannerMatch.Org and provides training and resources to support high-quality pro bono engagements. At the time of publication, Morgan Stanley has one of the largest concentrations of CFP® professionals participating on the platform, with over 320 advisors registered.

“Financial planning brings purpose to a portfolio—it makes money human,” said Anthea Tjuanakis Cox, Head of Financial Planning at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “Feeling confident about the financial decisions you’re making can be transformative, especially in stressful circumstances. Expanding access to that kind of guidance through pro bono service is incredibly meaningful for both the individuals we serve and the advisors who volunteer their time.”

FFP’s research reinforces the broader value of this work for firms and advisors alike. Pro bono financial planning not only expands access to critical guidance, but also strengthens advisor skills, deepens client communication, and creates opportunities for professional growth. Firms that actively support pro bono service can also see benefits in recruitment and retention, with many CFP® professionals indicating they are more inclined to work for organizations that encourage this kind of engagement, including a clear majority of those under age 35.

Against this backdrop, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s approach shows how firms can put these principles into practice. The case study highlights key elements of the firm’s model, including:

Encouraging CFP® professionals to dedicate time to pro bono service, aligned with industry guidance

Providing centralized training, resources, and internal communications to drive participation

Establishing clear compliance and risk parameters to support advisors in delivering pro bono advice appropriately

Integrating volunteerism into firm culture, recognition, and performance conversations

Together, these practices offer a replicable framework for firms of all sizes and channels looking to expand their own pro bono efforts.

Download the Case Study

The full Pro Bono in Practice: Morgan Stanley Wealth Management case study is now available at FFPprobono.org/firm-case-studies.

Firms interested in learning more about how to get involved in the pro bono movement should contact Katie Hammer at khammer@ffpprobono.org.

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) is the nation’s leading charity dedicated to advancing pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious illness, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and families, domestic violence survivors, and more. Over 30 years, FFP has provided nearly $11 million in grants to support pro bono programs; mobilized more than 30,000 financial planners; and reached hundreds of thousands of people in need with free financial guidance. Learn more at FFPprobono.org.