Hudl partners with Lee Enterprises, Franciscan Alliance to expand access to high school sports across Indiana

Munster, Indiana, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudl today announced a new partnership with Lee Enterprises and Franciscan Alliance to expand access to high school sports coverage across Indiana, connecting athletes, families and communities through enhanced local storytelling, video highlights and health-focused engagement.

Through this collaboration, Franciscan Alliance will serve as the exclusive Indiana healthcare partner supporting the distribution of high-quality high school sports content across Lee Enterprises’ trusted local news platforms, including The Times of Northwest Indiana (nwitimes.com). The initiative brings together Hudl’s deep integration with schools and athletic programs and Lee’s powerful local media network to deliver meaningful, community-driven coverage at scale.

At its core, the partnership is about strengthening the connection between community, athletics and well-being, ensuring that moments on the field translate into broader opportunities for health awareness, injury prevention and athlete support.

“High school sports are a cornerstone of the communities we serve,” said Michael Shepherd, senior vice president of marketing and public relations for Franciscan Alliance. “This partnership allows us to go beyond care delivery and be present in the everyday moments that shape young athletes and their families. By aligning with Lee Enterprises and Hudl, we’re helping bring those moments to life while reinforcing the importance of health, safety and community connection.”

The partnership will deliver expanded access to high school sports highlights and storytelling across Indiana; community-driven content celebrating student-athletes, teams and local pride; opportunities to promote athlete health, safety and wellness education as well as increased visibility for local schools, families and fans through trusted local news platforms.

Hudl, which works with thousands of high schools nationwide and provides video, data and tools for athletes and coaches, will power the content and highlight distribution, helping ensure broad reach and engagement across communities.

Lee Enterprises’ network of local news brands will amplify these stories, connecting fans, alumni and families to the teams and athletes that matter most while keeping access free and widely available.

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About Franciscan Alliance: Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind. in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is a large Catholic health care system in the Midwest with 11 hospital campuses, more than 16,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Indianapolis Orthopedic Hospital and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.

About Hudl: Hudl empowers athletes, coaches, and teams with video, data, and tools to improve performance, streamline operations, and connect with fans.

About Lee Enterprises: Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 72 markets in 25 states. Our core commitment is to provide valuable, intensely local news and information to the communities we serve. Our markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.