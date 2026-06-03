Town Raises $55M Series A From a16z and Forerunner to Build the AI Assistant That Learns How You Work

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town , the personalized AI assistant that learns how people work across the tools they already use, today announced a $55 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Forerunner Ventures and continued support from First Round Capital, Alt Capital, and Conviction. The funding will accelerate Town’s mission to make AI genuinely useful for everyone, not just people willing to become AI experts.

AI has changed everything, except most people’s actual day. Despite explosive adoption, people are still spending mornings triaging inboxes, afternoons chasing follow-ups, and evenings catching up on what slipped through the cracks. The average knowledge worker uses more than a dozen productivity tools. Most don’t talk to each other. None understand who you are, how you work, or what matters to you. The gap between what AI promised and what most people actually experience remains enormous. That gap is why Town was built..

AI for Everyone, Not Just the Technical Few

The vast majority of people are still unable to tap into the full potential of AI. Not because they aren’t capable, but because today’s tools ask everyone to become an AI expert before they can build anything truly useful. Users can ask questions in a chat box, but doing more requires learning prompting, workflows, connectors, and building agents and technical infrastructure most people have no interest in managing.

Town was built on a different belief: everyone who manages a complex life and a demanding job deserves a real assistant. One that learns how they work, not one that requires them to learn how it works.

Town works across the tools people already use, including their inbox, calendar, Slack, docs, and beyond, adapting to each user’s voice, relationships, rhythms, and priorities without extensive setup or configuration.

What Users Are Already Doing With Town

Since launch, Town users have found ways to use their personalized AI assistant — affectionately called their Townie — that continue to surprise the team.

A small business owner in the recruiting industry uses Town to manage her entire pipeline without a CRM. Town tracks candidates, follows up on leads, and keeps things moving while she runs the business. A mom uses Town to manage the family calendar and the relentless stream of school newsletters, camp sign-ups, and permission slips, so nothing falls through the cracks and she’s not the one holding it all in her head.

An executive director of an international nonprofit uses Town to process grant requests that arrive as handwritten, foreign-language notes photographed on a phone. Town translates them, transcribes them, writes a summary, fills out the committee briefing sheet, and adds them to the pending queue, all before he’s had his first cup of coffee. “It’s like having another employee and a half,” he said.

A founder who observes Shabbat mentioned his Friday offline pattern once, in passing. Town built him a Saturday night briefing without being asked. It just figured it out.

One user put it simply: “Town is like raw denim or a leather wallet. It shapes to you.”

That’s the relationship Town is designed to create. The tool does the adapting and learning, not the person.

Why a16z and Forerunner Invested

This capital is not validation that the problem is solved. It is a bet that Town is on the right track, with the right team, building a product with the potential to benefit millions of people.

a16z has spent years studying how transformational consumer platforms get built. Forerunner has spent years studying how the best products earn a permanent place in people’s lives. Both firms see what Town sees: personalized AI assistance is not a feature to be bolted onto existing productivity tools. It is a new category, and Town is building it from the ground up, with the right architecture and the right philosophy from day one.

"Most AI assistants are essentially better search boxes. Jean-Denis and Tony are building something categorically different,” said Alex Rampell, Town board member and general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “They understand that the moat for consumer applications isn't the model. It's accumulated context alongside a magical product experience. The longer someone uses Town, the wider that moat gets."

"I can count on one hand the number of products that have stopped me in my tracks quite like Town," said Kirsten Green, Founding Partner of Forerunner. "What this team understands deeply is that the next wave of AI adoption will not come from people opening another tool. It will come from technology that quietly learns you, works alongside you, and becomes meaningfully useful in everyday life. Town feels like one of the first truly natural expressions of that future."

What Town Is Building Next

Town has three priorities for this funding:

Deeper capabilities. Town will become faster, and more seamlessly present across users’ entire work lives — smarter, more proactive, and compounding in value over time. The longer someone uses Town, the more it understands them, anticipates them, and works ahead of them. Today, Townies already live where work happens – inbox, calendar, Slack, docs, and Town is making those connections deeper, smarter, and more proactive over time.

Town will become faster, and more seamlessly present across users’ entire work lives — smarter, more proactive, and compounding in value over time. The longer someone uses Town, the more it understands them, anticipates them, and works ahead of them. Today, Townies already live where work happens – inbox, calendar, Slack, docs, and Town is making those connections deeper, smarter, and more proactive over time. Expanded access. Town should not be a tool for a specific kind of knowledge worker. The teacher with 30 parent emails a day who needs each one answered in her own voice deserves the same assistant as the venture-backed founder. Town is building toward seamless team functionality, extending the same capabilities from individuals to groups.

Town should not be a tool for a specific kind of knowledge worker. The teacher with 30 parent emails a day who needs each one answered in her own voice deserves the same assistant as the venture-backed founder. Town is building toward seamless team functionality, extending the same capabilities from individuals to groups. Deeper trust. Trust is foundational to Town, and the company will continue investing in it as personalized AI becomes more capable and more central to how people work — giving users a dial, not a switch, with approval-required defaults, per-action controls, and a full audit log of everything their Townie does on their behalf.



About Town

Town was founded by Jean-Denis Greze (formerly Dropbox, Plaid) and Tony Vincent (formerly Google AI). Town is available on iOS, desktop, WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, and web. Town lives wherever you already work. To meet your Townie, visit town.com .

Media Contact:

press@corp.town.com