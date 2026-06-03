Capital Events Austin Launches Full-Service Event Rental Company Serving Central Texas

LIBERTY HILL, TX, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Capital Events Austin, a full-service event rental company located at 508 Spoleto Dr Liberty Hill, TX 78642 and founded by Liberty Hill entrepreneur Billy Gann, officially launched operations on May 1, 2026, bringing a comprehensive lineup of carnival rides, inflatable attractions, mechanical bulls, portable ice skating rinks, obstacle courses, combo bounce houses, tents, tables and chairs, and interactive games to customers across the greater Austin metro and Central Texas. The company serves 18 cities across Travis, Williamson, Hays, and Bell Counties, delivering everything from backyard birthday party inflatables to full-scale festival midways for schools, churches, corporations, and municipalities throughout the region.

The company holds current Texas Department of Insurance Amusement Ride Safety registration, carries $1 million or more in general liability coverage on all operations, and issues certificates of insurance to venues, school districts, HOA management companies, and corporate employers within 24 hours of booking. Every rental includes delivery, setup, and takedown, and all mechanical and carnival ride rentals feature a trained on-site operator for the full duration of the event.

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The catalog from Capital Events Austin is organized into three primary categories. The ride and attraction lineup includes mechanical bulls, trackless trains, portable synthetic ice skating rinks, rock climbing walls, bungee trampolines, and swing rides. The inflatable category covers combo bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, interactive games, dunk tanks, and outdoor movie screens across more than 60 individual units. The event infrastructure category includes high-peak party tents from 10-by-10 to 20-by-40 feet, banquet and round tables, party and formal resin chairs, and cocktail tables. Full inventory is available at capitaleventsaustin.com.



"The greater Austin area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and the communities out here, Liberty Hill, Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, and Georgetown, are full of families who are hosting school carnivals, neighborhood block parties, church fall festivals, and birthday parties every single weekend. What was missing was a locally owned company that could handle the full scope of what those events need, from a single bounce house to a complete carnival midway, and do it with the insurance, the safety inspections, and the professionalism that schools and municipalities require. That is what Capital Events Austin was built to be." -- Billy Gann, Founder and Owner, Capital Events Austin



The company's service footprint spans 18 cities across four Central Texas counties: Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Leander, Georgetown, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Buda, Kyle, Manor, Liberty Hill, Florence, Killeen, Belton, Hutto, Taylor, and Jarrell. Capital Events Austin operates out of Liberty Hill, placing it near the center of the rapidly expanding northwest Austin metro corridor and within practical delivery range of the full four-county service area.



The launch coincides with the peak of the spring event season in Central Texas. School carnivals, end-of-year celebrations, and community festivals across Liberty Hill ISD, Austin ISD, Round Rock ISD, Leander ISD, Cedar Park ISD, and Pflugerville ISD collectively represent one of the highest-density event windows in the state, with hundreds of campus and community events running from March through June. Capital Events Austin entered the season with current vendor approval from multiple Central Texas school districts.



The demand for operator-staffed, insured amusement rentals in the Austin metro has outpaced supply as the region's population has grown. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown metropolitan statistical area added more than 50,000 residents between 2023 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing large metros in the country. The Williamson County communities of Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Leander alone collectively host hundreds of school and community events each calendar year.



A Round Rock ISD PTA chair said the arrival of a locally based, fully insured operator was welcome news for campus event coordinators. "For school carnivals, we need vendors who can provide certificates of insurance naming the district, who know how to work with campus schedules, and who show up when they say they will. Having a company based right here in Williamson County that already has TDI registration and district vendor approval takes a lot of the uncertainty out of the planning process." -- PTA Chair, Round Rock ISD



Capital Events Austin offers bilingual booking and event-day service in English and Spanish. The company accepts all major credit cards, debit cards, cash, Venmo, Zelle, PayPal, and checks from schools, churches, and registered businesses. Reservations require a 25 percent deposit, with cancellations converting to a raincheck credit valid for one year from the original event date.



For more information, to view the full catalog, or to book an event, visit capitaleventsaustin.com or call (512) 774-5377. The company is available Monday through Sunday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.



Capital Events Austin is a full-service event rental company founded by Billy Gann and based in Liberty Hill, Texas. The company delivers carnival rides, mechanical bulls, trackless trains, portable ice skating rinks, inflatable bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, interactive games, tents, tables, chairs, dunk tanks, and carnival games to events across Travis, Williamson, Hays, and Bell Counties. Capital Events Austin holds current Texas Department of Insurance Amusement Ride Safety registration and carries $1 million or more in general liability insurance on all operations. The company serves 18 cities across Central Texas and offers bilingual service in English and Spanish. For more information visit capitaleventsaustin.com or call (512) 774-5377.

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For more information about Capital Events Austin, contact the company here:



Capital Events Austin

Billy Gann

512-774-5377

Admin@capitaleventsaustin.com

508 Spoleto Dr, Liberty Hill, TX,