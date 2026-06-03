Fundamental Research to Provide Analyst Coverage of BluSky AI Inc.

Salt Lake City Utah, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluSky AI Inc., the developer of modular AI factories powering the next generation of large-scale distributed AI compute, today announced that the Company has engaged Fundamental Research Corp. (“FRC”) to provide analyst coverage.

FRC is one of the largest independent equity research firms in the world, with a 23-year track record covering more than 750 small-cap to large-cap companies. FRC is a premier research firm that has consistently ranked among the Top Ten independent research providers in third-party evaluations, including receiving 5-star analyst ratings from TipRanks, which ranks more than 28,000 analysts globally.

FRC’s research reports are available to some of the world’s largest institutional investors through platforms including Reuters, Capital IQ, and Bloomberg, as well as through direct subscription of over 30,000 subscribers. FRC’s ratings and research are also featured by major financial media outlets such as Yahoo Finance, The Wall Street Journal, MSN, and others. For more information about FRC, please visit www.researchfrc.com.

Under the terms of the agreement, FRC will provide, among other services, a comprehensive financial analysis of the Company, including an Independent Analyst Rating, an overview of the Company’s business operations, and industry analysis and forecasts. FRC will prepare an initiating coverage report, followed by update reports over an 18-month period, along with interim notes at FRC’s discretion.

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. (the “Company” or “BluSky AI”) is a Neocloud purpose-built for artificial intelligence through rapidly deployable SkyMod data centers. SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI Factories providing speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

Contact:

Trent D’Ambrosio

CEO, BluSky AI Inc.

trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com

www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing projects, the Company's analysis of opportunities with respect to its business and/or certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company's business, future and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "target," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.