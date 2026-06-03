Associa Branches Raise $180,762 for Associa Cares at Fifth Annual Vendor Roundtable

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, and eight of its New York-area branches recently hosted the fifth annual Associa Cares Vendor Roundtable. The event raised $180,762 to benefit Associa Cares, Associa’s nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to families affected by natural and man-made disasters. The annual event reflects Associa’s ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves, uniting industry partners in support of Associa Cares.

This year’s event welcomed 250 attendees, including Associa team members, and was made possible through the support of 54 sponsors. Platinum regional and presenting sponsors included Bargold Storage Systems, The Falcon Group, Dial A Bug, Western Pest Services, and Wilkin Guttenplan. The event also featured 24 Gold sponsors and 25 supporting sponsors.

Participating Associa branches included Century Management, Choice New York, Douglas Elliman Property Management, Gumley-Haft LLC, Lovett Realty, Leiter Property Management, Maxwell-Kates, Inc. and Veritas Property Management.

“The continued success of this event speaks to the strength of our partnerships and the shared commitment to giving back,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares. “Each year, our teams and vendor partners come together to create real impact, and their support helps deliver critical assistance to families in need across the country.”

Through initiatives like the Vendor Roundtable, Associa and its partners continue to expand the reach and impact of Associa Cares, helping provide timely support to individuals and communities facing unexpected hardship.

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About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a 501(c)(3) non-profit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $6.1 million to more than 4,300 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies. Please contact info@associacares.org for questions about Associa Cares. Learn more at www.associacares.org.

Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.