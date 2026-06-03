Heirloom Coffee Roasters Launches Clean Craft™, Establishing a New National Standard for Clean Coffee

OAKLAND, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heirloom Coffee Roasters today announced the national launch of Clean Craft™, a first-of-its-kind coffee platform built around transparency, regenerative agriculture, and rigorous purity standards. The launch marks a major milestone for the rapidly growing specialty coffee company, whose products are now available nationwide at Target and Sprouts and in prominent natural retailers like Erewhon Market, Fresh Thyme Market, Town & Country Markets, and The Fresh Market.

With studies raising concerns about food quality, pesticides, toxins, and chronic health issues, Heirloom is focused on producing coffee that is clean, healthy, and free of pesticides and pesticide residues.

“Coffee is the most consumed warm beverage in America,” said Hovik Azadkhanian, Heirloom co-founder and CEO. “If we want to improve public health, coffee has the opportunity to make one of the biggest impacts of any product on the grocery shelf.

“Clean Craft™ was built to raise the standard of what consumers should expect from their coffee,” Azadkhanian said.

CLEAN, PESTICIDE-FREE, REGENERATIVE: THE CLEAN CRAFT™ STANDARD

Heirloom has emerged as the leader in clean, pesticide-free, regenerative coffee through a vertically integrated model that controls the supply chain from farm to final roast. Every coffee produced by Heirloom is sourced from 100% Regenerative Organic Certified® farms, making it one of the only nationally distributed coffee brands fully committed to regenerative organic agriculture across its entire portfolio.





The Clean Craft™ platform is built on three core pillars:

100% Regenerative Organic Certified® coffee across every SKU in the platform;

Full vertical integration, including direct sourcing, importing, roasting, packaging, and distribution; and

Triple third-party lab testing for pesticides, herbicides, glyphosate, mold toxins, heavy metals, and contaminants; tested once at origin, once at the port of Oakland, and once periodically after roasting.





Unlike traditional coffee supply chains that often involve brokers, co-packers, and multiple handling points, Heirloom controls every stage of production in-house. The company believes its heightened level of oversight is essential to ensuring purity, transparency, and consistency.





As part of the Clean Craft™ platform and Heirloom’s commitment to uncompromising transparency, the company publishes lot-specific lab results tied directly to individual production runs, giving consumers unprecedented visibility into the coffee they drink through a QR code printed on each bag.

WHY ORGANIC ALONE ISN’T ENOUGH

The launch comes as the broader food and beverage industry experiences growing demand for cleaner ingredients, transparent sourcing, and products aligned with long-term wellness. Consumers are increasingly scrutinizing labels and questioning how products are grown, processed, and tested.

“Consumers are no longer satisfied with vague claims or surface-level transparency; they’re questioning whether certified organic is enough to protect their health.” said Azadkhanian. “They want to know what’s in their food, how it was grown, and whether it aligns with the health of their families. Clean Craft™ is our answer to that shift.”

About Heirloom Coffee Roasters

Founded in Oakland, California, Heirloom Coffee Roasters https://heirloomcoffeeroasters.com/ has quickly become one of the fastest-growing brands in natural specialty coffee. With its dedication to producing clean, regenerative, award-winning coffee through its proprietary Culinary Roast™ process, Heirloom has earned national recognition for both quality and sustainability. The company sources exclusively from 100% Regenerative Organic Certified® farms and operates a fully vertically integrated supply chain focused on transparency, sustainability, and purity. Through its Clean Craft™ platform, Heirloom is redefining the future of coffee for health-conscious consumers nationwide.

Contact:

Mary O’Connell

mary@heirloomcoffeeroasters.com

510-499-2976

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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