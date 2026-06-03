Yamaha Announces 2027 Off-Road Motorcycles for Summer Availability

MARIETTA, Ga., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, announced its 2027 lineup of YZ off-road competition motorcycles, TT-R off-road trail motorcycles, and dual sport motorcycles. The lineup is highlighted by extensive redesigns to its YZ250F Motocross and YZ450FX cross-country motorcycles, and key updates to its YZ85 and YZ85LW youth bikes.

All-New 2027 YZ250F

The YZ250F is the proven class leader in the 250cc segment, earning more shootout wins in top MX publications than any of its competitors, and helping propel current West and East Supercross champions Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies to their 250cc title sweep this season. The YZ250F dominated the Supercross season, winning an astounding 16 out of 17 Main Events. The all-new 2027 YZ250F adopts significant changes including a redesigned engine and updated chassis to make the class-defining middle-weight machine even better. Key updates include:

All-new engine designed for high-revving performance that delivers a linear engine response with more power and torque through the rpm range, increasing the redline by 700 rpm from the previous model

Yamaha SuperSport YZF-R1-derived rocker arm with finger follower system, and intake refinements that allow for increased airflow and higher revs

Noise-compliance meeting FIM/AMA regulations with a tuned exhaust note more pleasing to the rider

New hydraulic clutch for smooth, consistent engagement requiring less effort while eliminating the need for on-track adjustments

YZ450F-derived advanced aluminum bilateral beam frame for an unrivaled balance of rigidity and flex characteristics.

New engine brackets designed for optimized rigidity, improving comfort and straight-line stability with a more manageable character and a predicable response

New high performance KYB® rear shock and revised fork settings with enhanced damping characteristics, enhancing traction and comfort through the bumps, square edges, and jump faces/landings

New lightweight compact braking system that delivers improved control with a linear buildup of stopping power

Rear brake pedal tip updated with bolt-type fasteners instead of rivets for simplified maintenance

Updated styling including a slimmer, more compact front number plate, new two-piece side covers, sharper rear fender and new YZ graphics

New 2027 Youth Models

For younger riders, the 2027 YZ85 and YZ85LW have undergone extensive revisions. New engine updates improve ease of use and rideability across the entire powerband, and new chassis components improve performance and reliability for growing riders. These changes help riders achieve higher racing competitiveness as their skills improve, while providing greater functionality at lower maintenance and operating costs. Key updates include:

Engine updates include a new MotoTassinari VForce4R reed valve, updated power valve, and a new air filter shape that improve performance and power delivery across the entire rev range

New carburetor settings and CDI ignition timing improve performance in varying riding conditions and elevations

A heavier flywheel weight with increased inertia improves power delivery and feeling of acceleration

New alloy cylinder head material, water pump impeller, and water pump cover contribute to cooling performance, combined with additional transmission revisions for improved durability and reliability

New clutch friction plate material and judder springs improve clutch reliability and start performance

New engine and swingarm brackets optimize chassis rigidity, providing confidence inspiring cornering and solid, stable handling through big bumps and high load scenarios

Sealed front wheel bearings contribute to improved durability, reliability and lower cost of maintenance

A new quick-action throttle with a smaller operating angle improves throttle response and rideability

Water-resistant PVC handlebar pad to match the styling of the full YZ lineup





The new sealed front wheel bearings and water-resistant PVC handlebar pad from the YZ85 and YZ85LW also make their way to the new 2027 YZ65.

2027 YZ Motocross Lineup Availability

The 2027 motocross lineup is available to dealers starting this summer in team Yamaha Blue and Monster Energy Edition livery on full-size models:

2027 YZ450F: available this July for 10,299 MSRP

2027 YZ450F Monster Energy Edition: available this August for $10,499 MSRP

2027 YZ250F: available this September for $9,099 MSRP

2027 YZ250F Monster Energy Edition: available this September for 9,299 MSRP

2027 YZ250: available this June for $8,099 MSRP

2027 YZ250 Monster Energy Edition: available this August for $8,299 MSRP

2027 YZ125: available this June for $7,199 MSRP

2027 YZ125 Monster Energy Edition: available this August for $7,399 MSRP

2027 YZ85: available this July for $5,199 MSRP

2027 YZ85LW: available this July for $5,399 MSRP

2027 YZ65: available this July for $4,499 MSRP





New 2027 Yamaha YZ450FX

The 2027 YZ450FX adopts the updated design of the YZ450F, with a philosophical change to its base function that focuses on improving comfort and controllability in technical terrain, compared to previous YZ450FX models. Updates to the engine, frame, suspension and additional components deliver a striking balance between high-performance output and all-day rideability. The 2027 YZ450FX’s power character is focused on smoother delivery with more controllable low-RPM torque, making it easier to ride in technical conditions. The suspension characteristics have been specifically optimized to cater to the longer rides of competitive cross-country racing, providing more initial movement, comfort and compliance over slippery, rocky, and root filled terrain. Overall, the new YZ450FX is easier to ride faster, longer, especially on extremely technical trails. Key updates include:

The new 450-class engine is optimized for controllability with greater usability in the low-to mid-range for tight woods and rocky trails through cam timing adjustments and a new AC magneto rotor

A new 51T sprocket eases the need for precise throttle control, reducing fatigue on long, demanding cross-country rides

A new hydraulic clutch with a 15% reduced clutch lever pull vs. 2026 YZ450F and flatter lever stroke delivers enhanced clutch control at lower speeds

New YZ450F-derived frame for a responsive feel through corners, traction through acceleration and excellent straight-line stability

New engine brackets contribute to a light, agile chassis feel that reduces rider fatigue through a variety of terrain.

Same YZ450F KYB® suspension, tuned to enhance responsiveness from initial damping to mid-stroke for a more comfortable ride in technical sections while still offering high-speed stability

Lightweight Dunlop® Geomax AT82 cross-country tires with a bi-directional rear tread pattern deliver optimal performance in diverse environments





The full 2027 cross-country lineup will be available in dealers this summer in Team Yamaha Blue:

2027 YZ450FX: available this September for $10,499 MSRP

2027 YZ250FX: available this June for $9,099 MSRP

2027 YZ250X: available this June for $8,199 MSRP

2027 YZ125X: available this June for $7,299 MSRP

Yamaha Dual Sport models returning this summer for the 2027 lineup include:

2027 TW200: available in Gallant Gray this June for $4,999 MSRP

2027 WR125R: available in Team Yamaha Blue and Black this August for $3,999 MSRP

Additional 2027 Trail Models

Yamaha trail models return for 2027 and will be available in Team Yamaha Blue from dealers across 49 U.S. states not including California, due to California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations governing off highway vehicle use. Returning models include:

2027 TT-R230: available this August for $4,699 MSRP

2027 TT-R125LE: available this August for $3,599 MSRP

2027 TT-R110E: available this July for $2,449 MSRP

2027 TT-R50E: available this August for $1,899 MSRP

2027 PW50: available this June for $1,899 MSRP





Yamaha BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2027 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features over $10 million for Yamaha BLU CRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a BLU CRU debit card, receive a BLU CRU welcome kit and exclusive invitations to special BLU CRU events and training opportunities.



For complete details on how to register for the BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motorsports website at: https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/blucru-registration.



Learn more about Yamaha’s complete off-road lineup, as well as other Yamaha products at:

www.yamahamotorsports.com.



Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at: www.yamaha-motor.com/shop .

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media sites:

#Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa

www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa

www.x.com/yamahamotorusa

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, four corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing U.S.A. (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiaries Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and Torqeedo Inc. (Illinois) and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Ulrich

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

714-503-7112

Mike_Ulrich@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36ec4e51-5324-4354-9683-76b02e9566e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c918b2ad-1a67-48aa-9664-2b5ca6b30a09

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af4c4a8b-ef75-4baa-b690-a9002b6bdcb1