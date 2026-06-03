LiveWorld Marks 30th Anniversary with Business Model Transformation & Launch of LiveInsight AI™ Intelligence System

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD) today released its 2026 Business Report, unveiling a strategic transformation into a Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems company built for the emerging Intelligence Economy. The announcement coincides with LiveWorld's 30th anniversary; three decades of innovation across every major shift in digital technology and communications.

The transformation evolves LiveWorld from a traditional services and software business into a scalable intelligence systems company delivering decision-grade insights powered by AI and guided by human expertise. It reflects a broader shift in the global economy, where intelligence, not labor or media spend, is increasingly the primary driver of enterprise value. This transformation represents a material shift in LiveWorld's product architecture, operating model, and long-term revenue profile, positioning the company for stronger growth, improved margins, and enhanced valuation potential.

The Intelligence Economy

Personal computing ushered in the information economy and created the knowledge worker. With AI, information and knowledge have become infinite and cheap. What's scarce is intelligence: the ability to turn that infinite knowledge into clear judgment, useful insight, and confident action.

This is the Intelligence Economy. Its leaders will empower their teams as intelligence workers, equipped with intelligence systems that amplify human judgment rather than replace it. LiveWorld believes organizations that combine AI scale with human insight and creativity will outperform those relying on AI efficiency alone.





"Thirty years ago, LiveWorld was founded on our belief in the transformative power of online dialogue and relationships, and how that enables people to create value together they couldn't create alone," said Peter Friedman, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of LiveWorld. "Today, we're building on that foundation with Human-Led, AI-Powered solutions that make organizations smarter, faster, and more decisive in the emerging Intelligence Economy."

Introducing LiveInsight AI™

At the center of this transformation is LiveInsight AI™ , LiveWorld's first intelligence system and flagship innovation; a Human-Led, AI-Powered platform that integrates curated content, tailored AI models, and human interpretive layers to deliver continuous, decision-grade intelligence customized by brand, disease state, and user. With 12 patents pending, LiveInsight AI moves LiveWorld from a services-and-software business to a differentiated, IP-protected, systems-based offering.

Board Establishes Personal Stock Positions

LiveWorld also announced that Peter Friedman and all five non-executive members of the Board of Directors intend to purchase company stock on the open market during a two-week window commencing June 8, 2026. Notably, this marks the first personal stock position in LiveWorld for each of the non-executive directors; a collective signal of confidence in the company's strategic transformation and the launch of LiveInsight AI.

"Our Board's decision to invest personally in LiveWorld stock reflects deep confidence in the company's direction," Friedman added. "We believe our Human-Led, AI-Powered strategy and the launch of LiveInsight AI position us strongly for long-term value creation."

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems company. We help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence through intelligence systems, digital marketing and content moderation services, and software. With deep expertise in healthcare and pharma, LiveWorld combines compliance, engagement, and insight to transform customer relationships across social and digital channels.

Headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Related Links



LiveWorld Contacts

IR Contact:

David Houston

LiveWorld

dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b2104c4-ab58-4f26-82fc-7741d9f49a6b