NYC Physician Dr. Felix Cohen Expands Access to Advanced Treatment for Women Suffering from Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Dysmenorrhea

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Medsystems, a leader in women’s health innovation, is pleased to announce that Dr. Felix Cohen, M.D., FACOG, Medical Director of Cohen Medical Practice in New York City, is expanding access to its advanced treatment to women of Queens who suffer from abnormal uterine bleeding and dysmenorrhea. With this milestone, Dr. Cohen becomes the first physician to offer the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device in Queens—bringing a new, minimally invasive option to women across one of New York City’s most diverse and rapidly growing communities.

Cerene is an endometrial cryotherapy treatment that is non-hormonal, incision-free, and designed to be performed in any site of service without the need for general anesthesia. The procedure takes approximately 2.5 minutes and offers women a modern alternative to more invasive surgical options.

“As a New York City physician, I’m focused on ensuring patients across all boroughs have access to the latest advancements in care,” said Dr. Cohen. “Expanding into Queens with Cerene allows us to reach more women with a treatment that is efficient, effective, and designed around their needs.”

The Cerene system uses cryotherapy to gently treat the endometrium while preserving uterine cavity access for future evaluation—an important clinical benefit for ongoing gynecologic care.

Tara Murphy, Vice President of Marketing at Channel Medsystems added, “May is Women’s Health Month which serves as a reminder that women make 80 percent of household healthcare decisions and frequently put their own needs last. We are excited to partner with Dr. Cohen to expand access to innovative care in communities like Queens and encourage women to prioritize their own physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Dr. Cohen’s leadership will ensure more women across New York City have access to treatment options that are both effective and convenient.”

Abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB) and painful periods (dysmenorrhea) affect millions of women and can significantly impact quality of life. Many delay treatments due to concerns about surgery, recovery time, or long-term medication use. Cerene is designed to address these barriers and expand access to care.

Cohen Medical Practice serves patients throughout New York City, including Manhattan and Queens, with a focus on minimally invasive gynecologic care and personalized treatment plans.

Patients across New York City—including Queens—interested in learning more about Cerene or scheduling an appointment with Dr. Cohen can call (347) 545-2520 or visit www.nycgyne.com to book online.

About Channel Medsystems

Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women’s healthcare globally through the development and commercialization of its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB), and dysmenorrhea. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care.

For more information, please visit www.cerene.com .

Media Contact:

Tara Murphy

Vice President, Marketing

Channel Medsystems

tmurphy@cerene.com

(215) 620-3004



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31ae33b3-736c-468d-89aa-e7ae0c2c2ae5