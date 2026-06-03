Spring Living Celebrates Five Years of Growth, Transformation, and Service Across Canada

TORONTO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Living is proud to celebrate its fifth anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth from two retirement residences to a portfolio of 28 communities across Ontario and Quebec.

Founded by its partners and co-founders, who continue to serve as the company’s Board of Directors, Spring Living was established with a focused strategy of acquiring and repositioning underperforming retirement residences in strong markets while enhancing quality of life for seniors through operational excellence, thoughtful renovations, and resident-centered services.

“Five years ago, we founded Spring Living with a vision to revitalize mid-market retirement residences and transform them into vibrant communities where seniors can truly thrive at an affordable price point while receiving the services and care they require as their needs evolve,” said Lois Cormack, Board Chair, Spring Living. “We are incredibly proud of how far we have come — growing to 28 communities serving more than 3,500 residents across Ontario and Quebec.”

Over the past five years, Spring Living has established itself as a leading owner, operator, and investor in the Canadian retirement living sector, with a disciplined approach to repositioning assets, improving operational performance, and elevating the resident experience.

The company credits its growth and success to the dedication of its team members across all communities, the support of its investment partners, and the trust placed in the organization by residents and their families.

“We thank our team members who make a positive impact on the lives of our residents every single day through their dedication, compassion, and professionalism,” said Abraham Wellman, President. “We are also deeply grateful to our investors who believe in our vision and strategy, and to the residents and families who entrust us with their care.”

Today, Spring Living’s communities serve more than 3,500 residents across Ontario and Quebec, with a continued focus on acquiring and repositioning retirement residences across Canada and creating welcoming, modern, and engaging environments that support residents in living well.

“As we look ahead, we are excited about the future and remain committed to continuing our growth across Canada while staying true to our mission of enhancing the lives of seniors through exceptional communities and services,” said Cormack.

With a strong operational foundation and an expanding national platform, Spring Living looks forward to its next chapter of growth, innovation, and continued investment in Canada’s retirement living sector.

About Spring Living

Spring Living is a retirement living owner, operator, and investor focused on acquiring, repositioning, and operating retirement communities across Canada. With a resident-centered approach and commitment to operational excellence, Spring Living currently operates 28 retirement communities throughout Ontario and Quebec, serving more than 3,500 residents.

Learn more: https://www.springliving.ca/

Spring Living is the Retirement Community platform of the Baz Group of Companies.

The Baz Group is one of Canada's largest privately-owned Real Estate firms with a portfolio of over 20,000 units in various stages of development, construction, repositioning, and completion. Its portfolio represents more than 16 million square feet of GFA across Canada and the United States with a completion value of over $10 billion.

Through its operating companies supported by a team of over 2000 professionals, the Baz Group has investments spanning the Development, Multi-Family Apartments, Property Management and Retirement Community sectors and operates in seven North American markets.

Contact:

Rivki Mandelbaum

Rmandelbaum@bazgroup.ca