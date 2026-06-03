Bonaventure Expands Capital Markets Leadership with Appointment of Michelle Moore and Promotion of Kerry Peoples

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaventure, an operator-led multifamily real estate investment management firm focused on multifamily communities, today revealed the appointment of Michelle Moore as Head of National Accounts as well as the promotion of Kerry Peoples to Head of Capital Markets. Together, the additions reflect Bonaventure’s continued investment in expanding its capital markets platform and deepening relationships across the independent broker-dealer (IBD), registered investment advisor (RIA) and institutional channels.

In her role as Head of National Accounts, Moore will lead Bonaventure’s distribution strategy across the IBD and RIA channels, overseeing strategic platform partnerships, due diligence engagement and relationship management for the firm’s real estate investment offerings. Based in Nashville, Moore will report to Peoples and will work closely with the company’s executive and capital markets teams to expand the Bonaventure’s national reach.

Peoples, who was recently promoted from Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, now leads Bonaventure’s broader capital formation strategy and oversees investor and advisor relationships across the firm’s distribution network. Based in Orange County, he manages a six-person team, including external wholesalers and internal wholesalers to further support the company’s continued growth initiatives.

“With Kerry stepping into this role and Michelle joining the team, we are making a significant investment in the future of our capital markets platform,” said Dwight Dunton. “Both bring decades of experience, deep industry relationships and a strong understanding of how advisors and investors are evaluating opportunities in today’s market. Their leadership will help us continue expanding our reach while staying focused on delivering differentiated multifamily investment opportunities.”

Moore brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services. She has deep expertise in national accounts, capital formation and alternative investment distribution. Throughout her career, she has developed long-standing relationships across the IBD and RIA landscape and played a key role in driving more than $4 billion in sales through strategic distribution initiatives and platform partnerships. Before joining Bonaventure, she held leadership roles at firms including SmartStop Asset Management, SC Distributors and Steadfast Companies.

“Bonaventure has built an incredible reputation. They have a disciplined approach, strong track record, and deep alignment with investors,” Moore explained. “What excited me most about joining the firm was the opportunity to help expand awareness of the platform nationally and build stronger relationships across the broker-dealer and RIA communities as demand for income-oriented real estate investments continues to grow.”

Moore added that advisors and investors continue to prioritize income-generating investment strategies, especially as many clients navigate retirement planning and seek opportunities that are stable and inflation-conscious within private real estate.

Peoples brings more than 25 years of experience across capital markets and alternative investments. Before working at Bonaventure, he spent much of his career at Sealy & Company, where he held senior capital markets roles focused on investor engagement and real estate investment strategy. He is known for his relationship-driven approach and ability to connect with advisors and investors with differentiated real estate opportunities.

The leadership expansion comes as Bonaventure continues to grow its capital markets capabilities and strengthen engagement with advisors, due diligence professionals and institutional partners nationwide. The firm has also recently increased its participation in key industry conferences, advisor forums and due diligence events as it broadens awareness of its multifamily investment platform and differentiated market strategy.

About Bonaventure

Bonaventure is an operator-led real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily assets across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. With more than $2.9 billion in assets under management and a 26-year track record, Bonaventure combines deep real estate operating expertise with significant principal alignment, including more than $600 million invested alongside clients across its platform. The firm’s vertically integrated capabilities span development, asset management, property management, and design. With one of the industry’s largest HUD lending relationships and a predominantly fixed-rate, long-duration debt profile, Bonaventure is structured to manage risk across market cycles and to support investor objectives across income, tax efficiency, and long-term ownership of multifamily real estate. For more information, visit bonaventure.com.

Media Contact

Shreena Saheba, Akrete

shreena.saheba@akrete.com

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