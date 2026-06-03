Yamaha Unveils All-New 2027 YZ250F

MARIETTA, Ga., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, has announced its all-new 2027 YZ250F, adopting significant changes including an all-new engine and chassis designed to make the class-defining middleweight champion even better. The YZ250F is the proven class leader in the 250cc segment, earning more shootout wins in top MX publications than any of its competitors, and helping propel current West and East Supercross champions Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies to their 250cc title sweep this season. The YZ250F dominated the Supercross season, winning an astounding 16 out of 17 Main Events.

“The 2027 YZ250F receives a completely redesigned engine and extensive chassis changes to provide the highest level of performance for winning races,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “The balance of increased power and improved handling characteristics have pushed the bike to a new level of performance from weekend track riding to competitive racing at the highest level.”

An all-new engine has been designed for high-revving performance that delivers a linear engine response with more power and torque through the rpm range, increasing the rev limit by 700 rpm from the previous model. This was achieved through the adoption of a rocker arm with finger follower system derived from Yamaha’s SuperSport YZF-R1, and intake refinements that allow for increased airflow and higher revs. Despite the increase in power, revisions to the air cleaner box and exhaust systems help make the 2027 YZ250F noise-compliant, meeting FIM/AMA regulations with a tuned exhaust note that is both more pleasing and comfortable to the rider.

Transferring power to the rear wheel, an all-new hydraulic clutch design replaces the coil springs of the previous model with a new disc spring and integrates primary gear and basket into a single steel unit. The result is a more compact, lightweight and durable assembly which yields smoother, more consistent engagement, requiring less effort while eliminating the need for on-track adjustments.

The 2027 YZ250F adopts the same advanced aluminum bilateral beam frame as the YZ450F, delivering an unrivaled balance of rigidity and flex characteristics. The new inner and outer structure, including a thinner front downtube, provide improved stability, better cornering performance and a precise, confidence inspiring front-end feel. New engine brackets have been designed for optimized rigidity, improving comfort and straight-line stability with a more manageable character and a predicable response. These combined chassis updates result in greater usability in everything from slow, tight corners to high-speed sweepers and rough, rutty corner entries and exits, providing a motorcycle that’s easier to tip in, easier to choose and hold a line, with a higher level of overall handling performance.

A new high performance KYB® rear shock and revised fork setting tuned specifically for the YZ250F complement the new frame. The suspension combo provides enhanced damping force with less bump reaction and pitching movement. The updated shock also has a new hand-operated low-speed compression clicker for simplified trackside adjustments.

The rear braking system has gone through a significant overhaul, resulting in a lightweight compact design that delivers improved control with a linear buildup of stopping power. The rear brake caliper piston, the master cylinder piston and the rear brake disc were all reduced in size, with additional revisions to the brake line material and disc rotor bolts to reduce un-sprung weight. Even with reduced size and weight, the braking system retains progressive and strong stopping characteristics. In addition, the rear brake pedal tip also now uses bolt-type fasteners instead of rivets for simplified maintenance.

As part of the YZ250F’s evolution, styling cues are matched with the flagship YZ450F and now include a slimmer, more compact front number plate, new two-piece side covers, sharper rear fender and new YZ graphics. The honeycomb-pattern seat cover material also enhances rider movement on the motorcycle in various track conditions.

Finally, the industry-leading Yamaha Power Tuner app retains full functionality of the previous version and adds an ECU lock function for theft deterrence, allowing owners to prevent unauthorized engine start-up via a password-required lock accessed through the app.

2027 YZ250F Features & Benefits

More powerful 250cc four-stroke engine with a revised, more linear power delivery for added control and rideability across the entire powerband

A revised and tuned intake and exhaust meets the latest FIM/AMA noise compliant regulations

New hydraulic clutch offers lighter lever feel, smoother feathering and a consistent mesh point

Advanced fuel injection via a 44mm Mikuni® throttle body ensures optimum fuel atomization and power for a wide range of riding conditions

Five-speed transmission with tri-shaft layout vertically stacks transmission shafts for a lighter, more compact configuration

Yamaha’s industry-leading Power Tuner App includes intuitive “Quick Setting” slide bar giving the rider direct access to engine tuning, revised Traction & Launch Control settings, and an ECU-lock function

New frame design balances rigidity and flex characteristics for a calmer front-end feel and enhanced stability

Compact body includes seamless, rounded features that ease rider movement for enhanced control

High-spec fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System KYB® coil spring-type fork provides exceptional feel and bump absorption

New high performance KYB® rear shock enhances low-speed damping and smooths the damping transition between low and high speeds for enhanced control in a variety of conditions

New compact and lightweight rear braking system improves controllability with a linear buildup of stopping power

Updated styling includes a slimmer, more compact front number plate, new two-piece side covers, sharper rear fender and new YZ graphics

Honeycomb-pattern seat cover material maintains ease in rider sliding forward while improving hold from sliding rearward during acceleration

Compact, lightweight push-button electric start provides effortless engine starts

The new 2027 YZ250F will be available from dealers this September in Team Yamaha Blue for $9,099 MSRP, and a Monster Energy Edition will also be available from dealers this September for $9,299 MSRP.

Yamaha BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2027 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features over $10 million for Yamaha BLU CRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a BLU CRU debit card, receive a BLU CRU welcome kit and exclusive invitations to special BLU CRU events and training opportunities.

For complete details on how to register for the BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motorsports website at: https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/blucru-registration.

Learn more about Yamaha’s complete off-road lineup, as well as other Yamaha products at: www.yamahamotorsports.com.

Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at: www.yamaha-motor.com/shop .

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About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, four corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing U.S.A. (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiaries Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and Torqeedo Inc. (Illinois) and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Ulrich

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

714-503-7112

Mike_Ulrich@Yamaha-Motor.com

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