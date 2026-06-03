Yamaha Announces 2027 ATV Lineup

MARIETTA, Ga., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, today announces its 2027 ATV lineup, featuring updated color options across its proven sport, recreational, and utility models. From high-performance sport ATVs to hard-working utility machines, the 2027 lineup highlights Yamaha’s focus on capability, reliability, and rider confidence across a wide range of off-road uses.

Yamaha’s full-size ATV lineup is proudly assembled at the company’s manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, supporting the brand’s long-standing commitment to Proven Off-Road performance.

“For 2027, Yamaha’s ATV lineup continues to deliver the durability, capability, and confidence riders expect from our Proven Off-Road models,” said Trenton Munsell, Yamaha’s RV product line manager. “Whether riders are chasing podiums, exploring trails, managing property, or introducing the next generation to off-road riding, the Raptor, YFZ450R, Grizzly, and Kodiak families offer purpose-built options for a wide range of customers.”

2027 Yamaha Sport ATV Lineup

Yamaha’s 2027 Sport ATV lineup is led by the podium-proven YFZ450R and the big-bore Raptor 700 family, with youth models available for younger riders building confidence and skills.

The YFZ450R remains the top choice for ATV racers, combining a high-performance 449cc engine with a lightweight aluminum frame, fully adjustable long-travel suspension, and an assist-and-slipper clutch designed to reduce lever effort and improve handling through corners. For younger riders ages 6 and older, the YFZ50 offers approachable performance in an entry-level package inspired by Yamaha’s sport ATV heritage.

The Raptor 700 lineup continues to deliver big-bore sport ATV performance with its 686cc engine, hybrid steel-aluminum frame, and responsive handling for dunes, trails, and open terrain. Riders looking for enhanced suspension adjustability can step up to the Raptor 700R, while the Raptor 110 gives riders ages 10 and older a youth-focused ATV with EFI, a beginner-friendly CVT transmission, and approachable ergonomics.

Every adult-size Yamaha Sport ATV includes features such as:

Fuel injection for consistent performance and throttle response

Electric start for convenient operation

Five-speed manual transmission

Lightweight aluminum components designed to support performance and durability

Maxxis tires for traction across varied terrain



The 2027 Yamaha Sport ATV lineup includes:

2027 YFZ450R in Team Yamaha Blue starting at $10,999 MSRP

2027 YFZ450R Special Edition in Vivid Yellow / Orange starting at $11,499 MSRP

2027 YFZ50 in Team Yamaha Blue or Acid Green starting at $2,499 MSRP

2027 Raptor 700 in Midnight Blue / Cyan starting at $10,199 MSRP**

2027 Raptor 700R in Team Yamaha Blue starting at $10,799 MSRP**

2027 Raptor 700R Special Edition in Metallic Black or Vivid Yellow / Orange starting at $11,199 MSRP**

2027 Raptor 110 in Team Yamaha Blue or Acid Green starting at $3,749 MSRP



2027 Yamaha Utility ATV Lineup

Yamaha’s 2027 recreational and utility ATV lineup continues with the Grizzly and Kodiak families, offering a range of options for exploring, trail riding, property management, hunting, farming, and other demanding outdoor applications.

The Grizzly remains Yamaha’s flagship utility ATV, combining a 686cc engine with rugged off-road capability, torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering, four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, premium Maxxis tires, and independent long-travel suspension. For younger riders ages 10 and older, the Grizzly 110 offers aggressive styling and confidence-building performance in a youth-focused package.

The Kodiak lineup is designed for riders who want practical utility, durable construction, and strong value. The Kodiak 700 uses Yamaha’s reliable 686cc engine with smooth, low-RPM power delivery in a compact chassis, while the Kodiak 450 offers mid-size maneuverability with dependable 421cc performance. Kodiak models also include practical utility features such as steel cargo racks, a 2-inch hitch receiver, and available EPS on select trims.

Yamaha’s adult-size recreational and utility ATVs offer features including:

Durable front and rear steel cargo racks

On-Command 4WD with selectable 2WD, limited-slip 4WD, and fully locked 4WD (on select models)

Available torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering

Ultramatic CVT transmission with natural all-wheel engine braking and Yamaha’s 10-Year Belt Warranty*

Independent double wishbone suspension for comfort and capability across varied terrain



The 2027 Yamaha recreational and utility ATV lineup includes:

2027 Grizzly in Raven Metallic / Mint starting at $10,599 MSRP

2027 Grizzly CAMO in Realtree Edge starting at $11,499 MSRP

2027 Grizzly XT-R in Titanium Bronze / Tactical Black starting at $11,399 MSRP

2027 Grizzly 110 in Armor Grey or Tactical Green / Acid Green starting at $3,749 MSRP

2027 Kodiak 700 in Tactical Green starting at $8,099 MSRP

2027 Kodiak 700 EPS in Tactical Green or Fall Beige with Realtree Edge starting at $9,799 MSRP

2027 Kodiak 700 EPS XT-R in Fall Beige / Yamaha Black starting at $10,499 MSRP

2027 Kodiak 450 in Steel Blue or Tactical Green starting at $6,899 MSRP

2027 Kodiak 450 EPS in Tactical Green or Fall Beige with Realtree Edge starting at $7,799 MSRP

2027 Kodiak 450 EPS XT-R in Fall Beige / Yamaha Black starting at $8,299 MSRP

Learn More and Connect with Yamaha

Returning 2027 ATV models will be available at dealers across 49 U.S. states not including California, due to California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations governing off highway vehicle use. To learn more about the 2027 Yamaha ATV lineup and Yamaha Genuine Accessories, visit YamahaMotorsports.com or contact your local Yamaha dealer.

Follow Yamaha Outdoors on social media at @YamahaOutdoors and @YamahaMotorUSA, and join the conversation with #Yamaha, #Grizzly, #Kodiak, #Raptor, #YFZ450R, #YFZ50, #REALizeYourAdventure, #ProvenOffRoad, and #AssembledInUSA.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, four corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing U.S.A. (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiaries Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and Torqeedo Inc. (Illinois) and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide.

Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450 are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older

YFZ450R, Raptor 700, and Raptor 700R are recommended for use only by experienced operators 16 years and older

Grizzly 110 and Raptor 110 are recommended for use only by riders 10 years and older and always with adult supervision

YFZ50 is recommended for use only by riders 6 years and older and always with adult supervision

* Visit YamahaMotorsports.com for Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty terms and conditions

**Raptor 700, Raptor 700R, and Raptor 700R SE available in a California-specific model

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b07d994d-b923-4a29-8741-7b250a2dff18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb7ee8ae-da1e-4095-9ebe-c8bdb4b16721

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e39e895e-a0ce-4ca2-ad0c-67e74f57fcc9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/031dac3f-9161-466e-8e51-40f16d800efa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/376d072c-3e6f-4400-8ac1-af8ecd2d6cee

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b89b2090-ae8c-4077-8ebc-70d441321311