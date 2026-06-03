LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Collaborates with AT&T (NYSE: T) to Expand Next-Generation Connected Car Entertainment Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) today announced an expanded collaboration with AT&T (NYSE: T) and Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) to support next-generation in-vehicle entertainment experiences through AT&T’s Connected Car™ platform.

The collaboration enables automotive OEMs to more easily deploy premium connected entertainment services using AT&T’s Connected Car platform and Cisco’s multi-party billing technology, with LiveOne delivering personalized music, curated playlists, and live audio content directly to drivers and passengers.

“Working with AT&T allows LiveOne to seamlessly bring our premium music and entertainment experience directly into connected vehicles at scale,” said Bradley Konkol, Head of LiveOne’s Slacker Radio. “By leveraging AT&T’s established Connected Car platform, we can simplify OEM integration while delivering a best-in-class in-car audio experience to consumers nationwide.”

As part of the collaboration, LiveOne will be available as a bundled entertainment option in select vehicles equipped with AT&T Connected Car services. Because connectivity and billing infrastructure are already integrated through the AT&T platform, automakers can deploy LiveOne’s entertainment services faster and with reduced operational complexity, supported by AT&T’s work with more than 60 of the top global automotive brands.

“Our Connected Car platform is designed to help automakers accelerate deployment of connected digital experiences,” said Matt Harden, Vice President, Connected Solutions at AT&T. “By working with LiveOne and Cisco, we’re enabling scalable, turnkey entertainment experiences that simplify integration for OEMs while enhancing the in-vehicle experience for consumers.”

With its multi-party billing capabilities, Cisco’s Mobility Services Platform allows connectivity and entertainment providers to independently manage services on the same embedded SIM within the vehicle, helping OEMs streamline deployment and scale connected services more efficiently.

About AT&T Business

AT&T Business offers a wide range of solutions designed to meet the needs of companies of all sizes. Services include high-speed internet, networking, mobile connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud services, and IoT solutions. AT&T Business also provides unified communications tools like VoIP and video conferencing, alongside consulting and professional services. By leveraging advanced technology and reliable services, AT&T Business helps organizations enhance productivity, secure operations, and drive innovation. For more information, visit AT&T .

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