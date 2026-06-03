Crunchyroll to be Honored as “Brand of the Year” at Inaugural StreamTV Marketers Summit

Anime Streaming Leader Recognized for Building One of Entertainment’s Most Passionate Global Fan Communities

StreamTV Marketers Summit is Part of Questex’s StreamTV Show

DENVER, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show 2026 and the StreamTV Marketers Summit today announces global anime brand Crunchyroll will be honored as “Brand of the Year” at the inaugural StreamTV Marketers Summit, taking place June 16 at StreamTV Show in Denver.

The award recognizes Crunchyroll’s leadership in building one of the most successful and culturally influential streaming brands in entertainment, transforming anime into a global mainstream phenomenon powered by fandom, community and passionate audience engagement.

“Crunchyroll has built one of the most passionate and engaged fan communities anywhere in media,” said Jonathan Verk, Chair of the StreamTV Marketers Summit and founder and CEO of Social Department. “As streaming platforms increasingly compete for relevance and audience loyalty, Crunchyroll has emerged as a defining example of an entertainment brand whose cultural reach extends across every conceivable marketing channel. They represent exactly the kind of innovative audience-first marketing leadership this award was created to celebrate.”

“For fans, anime is more than entertainment - it’s a powerful force that shapes emotional expression, identity, lifestyle, and worldview,” said Scott Donaton, SVP of Brand and Community, Crunchyroll. “We’re honored to accept StreamTV’s Brand of the Year Award and are so grateful to be serving such a passionate global fan community.”

The StreamTV Marketers Summit is the streaming industry’s first executive-level event dedicated entirely to the marketing leaders shaping how content is discovered, brands are built and fandoms are cultivated across the streaming ecosystem. Produced by StreamTV Show in partnership with Social Department, the Summit brings together senior executives from across streaming, entertainment, advertising and technology for conversations around audience growth, retention, AI integration, content discovery and brand strategy.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans’ love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centered around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll—whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

About StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show is the streaming industry’s largest annual event, bringing together leaders across streaming, advertising, content and technology for four days of insights, networking and business opportunities. Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Show is where the business of streaming comes together.

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About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

csoucy@questex.com