Carina Davidson to Lead H/Advisors in the U.S. as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Advisors today announced Carina Davidson as Chief Executive Officer of H/Advisors in the U.S. With offices across New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington and San Francisco, this cements the next phase of growth for the Havas-owned strategic communications firm in the United States. She previously served as Interim CEO and President and held various leadership roles during her nearly 30-year tenure at the firm, which earlier this month transitioned to H/Advisors from H/Advisors Abernathy as part of a global rebrand.

Davidson’s appointment concludes a national search that considered both internal and external candidates. A seasoned communications expert, Davidson brings over thirty years of practitioner experience to the CEO position, advising Boards and senior executives on communications strategies surrounding critical, high-stakes moments. She has depth and range across corporate communications, investor relations, crisis management and M&A. In addition to her professional responsibilities, Davidson is a member of the Board of Trustees of Blair Academy and a professional mentor for Women in America.

“Carina embodies the deep market insight, bold thinking and problem-solving ethos that define H/Advisors,” said Stéphane Fouks, Executive Chairman of H/Advisors and Executive Vice-President, Havas. “As we scale H/Advisors in the U.S., we are experiencing an unprecedented pace of change within our industry. Our clients demand senior counsel and informed insights that are AI-enabled, relevant and provide quantifiable value to their organizations. Since stepping up as Interim CEO last year, Carina and her team have demonstrated those capabilities while embracing AI and new ways of operating that put the firm on a path to sustainable growth.”

“I am excited to officially take the helm at H/Advisors U.S., at a time when the strategic communications landscape is more dynamic than ever and companies are looking for holistic solutions to meet their communications needs,” said Davidson. “I look forward to building on our 40-year legacy of excellence and working with my global colleagues to help steer H/Advisors in the U.S. through its next phase of growth while bringing best-in-class fully integrated communications and public affairs capabilities to our clients.”

About Carina Davidson

Carina Davidson advises publicly traded and private companies on complex high-stakes communications issues. She helps clients across a broad range of sectors to manage their reputations and develop strategies to reach their core audiences. Davidson has extensive experience leading communications strategies through critical, often transformational events. Her work includes support for mergers and acquisitions, private transactions, initial public offerings, regulatory developments, leadership transitions, hostile takeover attempts, and shareholder activism defense. Previously, Davidson worked at Edelman, specializing in crisis and public affairs. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Skidmore College.

About H/Advisors – U.S.

H/Advisors in the U.S. (https://us.h-advisors.global) specializes in advising CEOs, board directors and senior executives on effective stakeholder communications and engagement. For over 40 years, the firm has been entrusted by clients across sectors to help build, protect, and enhance their reputation, overcome challenges, and seize new opportunities. H/Advisors U.S. operates from offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

About H/Advisors

Founded in 2001, H/Advisors employs 1,500+ multi-disciplinary experts in 40+ offices across Europe, America, APAC and the Middle East. Driven by deep industry expertise and a problem-solving ethos, core specialty areas include Crisis & Reputation Management, Corporate Communications, Digital, Data & Creative, Investor Relations & Financial Communications, Litigation, M&A & Shareholder Activism, Public Affairs & Policy Advisory, Sustainability & ESG, and Transformation & Change. H/Advisors is part of Havas, one of the world's largest media, creative and entertainment groups.

Contact:

Angela Gonzalez-Rodriguez

Director of Marketing

H/Advisors – U.S.

angela.gonzalez-rodriguez@h-advisors.global

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2618750f-2eb2-41d8-9823-f7d6b24749a4