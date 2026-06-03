Superlegal Launches the AI Law Firm for U.S. Construction

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superlegal launched today the AI Law Firm, the first law firm in the United States built on AI and authorized to practice law, serving small and mid-sized businesses, with the construction industry as its leading business sector. Authorized under the Utah Supreme Court's Legal Services Innovation Sandbox, Superlegal reviews and redlines commercial contracts in under 24 hours for as low as $117 per contract, with a licensed attorney signing off on every review. The company has established partnerships with industry organizations, including the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), providing members access to the platform.

"Most legal AI companies sell tools to lawyers, and the lawyers still bill clients $500 an hour," said Noory Bechor, CEO and co-founder of Superlegal. "We're the next generation of law firms. We built our AI from the ground up to specialize in legal practice, with an attorney in the loop. The Utah license means a construction firm can hire us, full stop. No traditional firm in the middle."

The construction industry is rapidly adopting AI, with 61% of firms now using or planning AI investments, up from 44% in 2024, according to the AGC . Companies deploy AI for office functions (45%), estimating (23%), and design (20%), with 38% reporting measurable business impact per ServiceTitan . While AI tools have emerged in legal services, they primarily focus on making legal professionals more efficient rather than making legal services more accessible to businesses. Contract management represents the next automation frontier for construction companies that need direct access to legal review for the hundreds of agreements they handle per project.



The U.S. construction industry, worth $2.1 trillion per AGC of America , comprises 3.6 million firms that rely heavily on contracts. A typical general contractor handles more than 100 supplier and subcontractor agreements per project. Without proper contract review, companies face risks including unfavorable terms, scope disputes, and liability exposure. Traditional law firms charge $300-500+ per hour, making comprehensive legal oversight expensive for high-volume environments. Contract disputes drive most project delays and cost overruns, making efficient contract review essential for project success.



Superlegal is the first AI Law Firm built to serve construction companies directly. The platform pairs a proprietary contract review engine, developed specifically for legal contracts and trained on data from the world's largest legal organizations, with licensed attorney sign-off on every contract reviewed. Construction clients on the Superlegal platform include BGE, Silverline Construction, SHN, Glass, Great Lakes Construction, and SSI Aeration.

"We are probably spending a tenth of the cost that we did with outside legal, and 85 to 90 percent of contracts are turned around in 24 hours," said David Fitzhugh, Director of Contract Strategy and Dispute Solutions at Western Partitions Incorporated. "I've never waited more than two days for a contract review – I cannot say the same thing about outside legal counsel."



Based on customer outcomes to date, Superlegal cuts legal review costs by 90% and deal cycles by 70%. This efficiency comes from the platform's proprietary AI, which was trained specifically for legal document analysis.



Founded by Noory Bechor and Ilan Admon, who previously co-founded LawGeex (an enterprise AI contract review platform whose assets were sold to competitors in 2023), Superlegal raised $5 million in seed funding in May 2024. The round was co-led by Aleph and Disruptive AI, with participation from Alicorn Venture Capital, Tom Glocer (former CEO of Thomson Reuters), and a grant from the Google AI Startups Fund. The company was recently selected as one of 11 startups from over 1,000 applicants to compete in Deel's global pitch competition in Paris for up to $1 million in investment.



About Superlegal



Superlegal is the AI Law Firm for Builders. Founded in 2023 by Noory Bechor and Ilan Admon, the company provides AI-driven legal services to small and mid-sized businesses, with a licensed attorney signing off on any contract reviewed. Superlegal participates in the Utah Supreme Court's Legal Services Innovation Sandbox, a regulatory program that authorizes the practice of law through technology-based services and permits non-lawyer ownership. The company is headquartered in New York.



Frequently Asked Questions



Q: How much does Superlegal cost?

A: Contract review is as low as $117 per contract, with turnaround in under 24 hours and a licensed attorney signing off on every review.

Q: Is AI contract review valid in the United States?

A: Yes. Superlegal is authorized to practice law under the Utah Supreme Court's Legal Services Innovation Sandbox, with a licensed attorney signing off on every contract.

Q: Can Superlegal review construction contracts?

A: Yes. Construction is Superlegal's leading business sector. Through partnership with the Associated General Contractors of America, AGC members have access to the platform.

Q: How is Superlegal different from other AI legal tools?

A: Most legal AI companies sell tools to lawyers, and the lawyers still bill clients $500 an hour. Superlegal is the law firm itself, with AI built from the ground up to specialize in legal practice and a licensed attorney in the loop. Construction firms can hire Superlegal directly.

Q: What kinds of businesses can use Superlegal?

A: Superlegal serves small and mid-sized businesses, with construction as its leading sector. Construction clients on the platform include BGE, Silverline Construction, SHN, Glass, Great Lakes Construction, and SSI Aeration.

Contact

Orian Tal

The Pitch

orian@thepitch.media

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a54c45-ad68-4192-a1f9-34c973b70a36