ZS Investors Have Opportunity to Join Zscaler, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zscaler (“Zscaler” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ZS is the subject of a report by CNBC on May 27, 2026, which stated the Company’s shares “tumbled more than 23% after the cloud security company guided for current-quarter revenue of between $875 million to $878 million, falling short of the $879 million analysts were seeking, per LSEG.” Based on this news, shares of Zscaler opened down more than 30% on the same day.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com