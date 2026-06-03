Media Advisory: MADD Canada to Unveil New Roadside Memorial Signs Honouring Laura Hannah and her daughter Jamie Hannah Killed in Impaired Driving Crash

DUNDURN, Saskatchewan, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media is invited to attend a roadside memorial sign unveiling ceremony hosted by MADD Canada in memory of Laura Anne Fearnley Hannah and her daughter, Jamie Jean Hannah, who were tragically killed in an impaired driving crash near Dundurn, Saskatchewan.

On October 19, 2024, at about 9:45 p.m., Laura and Jamie were travelling on Highway 11 near Dundurn on their way to a funeral when a truck that was travelling on the wrong side of the highway crashed into their vehicle. Laura and Jamie were declared dead at the scene.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with special guests will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Friday, June 5, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: Parking lot of Mountainview Food & Fuel Store and Dundurn Motel & restaurant, Intersection Hwy 211 and Government Allowance Road Speakers: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dundurn Mayor Matt Jurkiewicz Fire Chief Tom Willms, Dundurn Fire Department S/Sgt. Jason Sauve NCO i/C RCMP Southwest Traffic Services Reanne Hannah, Daughter of Laura and Sister of Jamie Family and friends of Laura and Jamie



Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Laura’s daughter and Jamie’s sister, Reanne Hannah, for her courage, and the Government of Saskatchewan for its support in establishing these roadside memorial signs. Thank you to the Town of Dundurn for its support of the unveiling ceremony.

To RSVP for the event, contact:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca