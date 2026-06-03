Kvika banki hf.: Kvika issues EUR 150 million senior preferred notes

Kvika banki hf. has today successfully completed the issuance of 4-year senior preferred notes in the amount of EUR 150 million.

The notes will be issued under the bank’s Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme and are priced at a spread of 165 basis points over mid-swap rates. The notes carry an annual coupon of 4.375% and mature on 10 June 2030.

The bonds will be listed on Euronext Dublin and are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody’s Investors Service.

The joint lead managers were Barclays, J.P. Morgan SE and Morgan Stanley.

For further information please contact Kvika’s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.