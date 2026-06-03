Unstoppable: Lynk & Co 08 Sets a Guinness World Record by Reaching 293 km in 100% Electric Mode

MEXICO CITY, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynk & Co, indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of Zeekr, once again marks a milestone in the automotive industry. Lynk & Co 08, the brand’s flagship plug-in hybrid SUV (PHEV), has recently set a Guinness World Record after traveling 293 kilometers in fully electric driving mode, decisively surpassing current standards in its category.
This achievement positions the Lynk & Co 08 as the PHEV SUV with the longest electric-only range in the world, reinforcing the brand’s vision of intelligent technology, real-world efficiency, and a future-oriented premium mobility proposition.
In an urban context where daily commutes typically range between 30 and 50 kilometers, this range allows many users to cover several days—more than a full week—of everyday driving in 100% electric mode, exceeding 200 km in real-world use. This translates into a significant reduction in fuel consumption, pollutant emissions, and range anxiety.
Engineering That Made the Record Possible
- The exceptional performance of the Lynk & Co 08 is the result of a next-generation technological architecture that integrates:
- High energy-density battery, developed under strict premium safety and durability standards, with IP68 certification.
- Intelligent thermal management system that optimizes energy efficiency in real time, even on extended drives.
- Optimized aerodynamics, with a drag coefficient below 0.3.
- High-performance modular platform that ensures stability, precision, and smooth driving with minimal energy consumption.
Thanks to this combination of innovation and design, the Lynk & Co 08 achieved 293 km in 100% electric mode, an unprecedented result for a plug-in hybrid vehicle.
The Scale of the Challenge
Achieving the record was not the result of a single isolated test. To receive Guinness World Records™ certification, the Lynk & Co 08 completed the journey under a strict evaluation and analysis protocol, supervised by certified experts and carried out under real-world driving conditions.
This confirms that the achieved range is not a laboratory figure, but rather a performance that can be replicated in everyday scenarios, establishing this accomplishment as a new global benchmark for the automotive industry.
Technology That Marks a Turning Point
During the Guinness World Records™-approved test, conducted at Centro Dinámico Pegaso -race track-, the Lynk & Co 08 PHEV demonstrated outstanding electric efficiency.
The evaluation involved telemetry specialists from a supplier named Advanced, responsible for performance and mileage analysis; a certified driver who piloted the vehicle for more than six hours at an average speed of 50 to 60 km/h; civil engineers tasked with measuring the physical and technical parameters of the track; and mechanical engineers who inspected the vehicle before and after the test to ensure its mechanical integrity.
An SUV That Redefines the Premium Standard
Beyond its technical achievement, the Lynk & Co 08 stands out for its futuristic design, immersive interior, and use of premium materials—true to the brand’s DNA of modernity, urban style, and intelligent performance.
The model combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with a high-performance hybrid system, delivering a maximum output of 209 hp provided by the electric motor and 137 hp provided by the ICE -internal combustion engine-. Its 39.6 kWh battery enables exceptional electric range, while its modular architecture ensures optimal balance between efficiency, safety, and driving dynamics, both in city and highway environments.
The Lynk & Co 08 offers three main driving modes:
- Pure: 100% electric urban driving;
- Hybrid: optimizes both powertrains for long-distance travel, achieving the best balance of performance and efficiency;
- Power: unleashes the maximum output of both motors in parallel for dynamic driving.
All of this is automatically managed by the advanced EM-P plug-in hybrid system, enabling smooth, intelligent, and adaptive driving.
The Lynk & Co 08 didn’t just travel 293 km in 100% electric mode—it also traveled the road toward the future of PHEVs.
About Lynk & Co
Lynk & Co is a global premium brand under the Geely Auto Group. Established in 2016, Lynk & Co has to date delivered over 1.68 million vehicles, with a diverse range of powertrain options, body sizes, and vehicle forms, presenting a comprehensive product matrix to fulfil the diverse usage scenarios of customer, aiming to develop a diverse range of high-performance products that are not only sophisticated and cutting-edge but also exceptionally safe and high value.
Lynk & Co is more than just a car company; it’s an innovative mobility provider. Offering a diverse range of car ownership options – including subscription, lease, purchase, and car sharing – Lynk & Co is at the forefront of the car-sharing movement in Europe. Born global, open and connected, the brand meanwhile accelerates expansion into various emerging markets such as the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia, etc. Lynk & Co aims to combine vibrant, innovative design with pioneering connectivity solutions, and offer consumers a forward-thinking driving experience.
For more information:
FB: lynkco_auto
IG: lynkco_auto
Media contact
TT Tong
Zeekr Intelligent Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.
https://www.zeekrlife.com/home
zeekr.media@zeekrlife.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c6afae8-608e-451d-87fb-8aadcdeae393