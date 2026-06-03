Unstoppable: Lynk & Co 08 Sets a Guinness World Record by Reaching 293 km in 100% Electric Mode

MEXICO CITY, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynk & Co, indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of Zeekr, once again marks a milestone in the automotive industry. Lynk & Co 08, the brand’s flagship plug-in hybrid SUV (PHEV), has recently set a Guinness World Record after traveling 293 kilometers in fully electric driving mode, decisively surpassing current standards in its category.





This achievement positions the Lynk & Co 08 as the PHEV SUV with the longest electric-only range in the world, reinforcing the brand’s vision of intelligent technology, real-world efficiency, and a future-oriented premium mobility proposition.

In an urban context where daily commutes typically range between 30 and 50 kilometers, this range allows many users to cover several days—more than a full week—of everyday driving in 100% electric mode, exceeding 200 km in real-world use. This translates into a significant reduction in fuel consumption, pollutant emissions, and range anxiety.

Engineering That Made the Record Possible

The exceptional performance of the Lynk & Co 08 is the result of a next-generation technological architecture that integrates:

High energy-density battery, developed under strict premium safety and durability standards, with IP68 certification.

Intelligent thermal management system that optimizes energy efficiency in real time, even on extended drives.

Optimized aerodynamics, with a drag coefficient below 0.3.

High-performance modular platform that ensures stability, precision, and smooth driving with minimal energy consumption.

Thanks to this combination of innovation and design, the Lynk & Co 08 achieved 293 km in 100% electric mode, an unprecedented result for a plug-in hybrid vehicle.

The Scale of the Challenge

Achieving the record was not the result of a single isolated test. To receive Guinness World Records™ certification, the Lynk & Co 08 completed the journey under a strict evaluation and analysis protocol, supervised by certified experts and carried out under real-world driving conditions.

This confirms that the achieved range is not a laboratory figure, but rather a performance that can be replicated in everyday scenarios, establishing this accomplishment as a new global benchmark for the automotive industry.

Technology That Marks a Turning Point

During the Guinness World Records™-approved test, conducted at Centro Dinámico Pegaso -race track-, the Lynk & Co 08 PHEV demonstrated outstanding electric efficiency.

The evaluation involved telemetry specialists from a supplier named Advanced, responsible for performance and mileage analysis; a certified driver who piloted the vehicle for more than six hours at an average speed of 50 to 60 km/h; civil engineers tasked with measuring the physical and technical parameters of the track; and mechanical engineers who inspected the vehicle before and after the test to ensure its mechanical integrity.

An SUV That Redefines the Premium Standard

Beyond its technical achievement, the Lynk & Co 08 stands out for its futuristic design, immersive interior, and use of premium materials—true to the brand’s DNA of modernity, urban style, and intelligent performance.

The model combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with a high-performance hybrid system, delivering a maximum output of 209 hp provided by the electric motor and 137 hp provided by the ICE -internal combustion engine-. Its 39.6 kWh battery enables exceptional electric range, while its modular architecture ensures optimal balance between efficiency, safety, and driving dynamics, both in city and highway environments.

The Lynk & Co 08 offers three main driving modes:

Pure: 100% electric urban driving;

Hybrid: optimizes both powertrains for long-distance travel, achieving the best balance of performance and efficiency;

Power: unleashes the maximum output of both motors in parallel for dynamic driving.

All of this is automatically managed by the advanced EM-P plug-in hybrid system, enabling smooth, intelligent, and adaptive driving.

The Lynk & Co 08 didn’t just travel 293 km in 100% electric mode—it also traveled the road toward the future of PHEVs.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co is a global premium brand under the Geely Auto Group. Established in 2016, Lynk & Co has to date delivered over 1.68 million vehicles, with a diverse range of powertrain options, body sizes, and vehicle forms, presenting a comprehensive product matrix to fulfil the diverse usage scenarios of customer, aiming to develop a diverse range of high-performance products that are not only sophisticated and cutting-edge but also exceptionally safe and high value.

Lynk & Co is more than just a car company; it’s an innovative mobility provider. Offering a diverse range of car ownership options – including subscription, lease, purchase, and car sharing – Lynk & Co is at the forefront of the car-sharing movement in Europe. Born global, open and connected, the brand meanwhile accelerates expansion into various emerging markets such as the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia, etc. Lynk & Co aims to combine vibrant, innovative design with pioneering connectivity solutions, and offer consumers a forward-thinking driving experience.

For more information:

FB: lynkco_auto

IG: lynkco_auto

Media contact

TT Tong

Zeekr Intelligent Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

https://www.zeekrlife.com/home

zeekr.media@zeekrlife.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c6afae8-608e-451d-87fb-8aadcdeae393