Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market Expected to Reach USD 246.66 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global precision diagnostics and medicine market is projected to grow from USD 145.53 billion in 2024 to USD 246.66 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), rising collaborations between pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies, and growing adoption of direct-to-consumer testing are driving significant market expansion.

The market is also benefiting from expanding applications of precision medicine beyond oncology into neurological, autoimmune, and rare diseases. In addition, wearable health technologies and advanced genetic testing solutions are enabling more personalized, data-driven, and preventive healthcare approaches globally.

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What Is Driving Growth in the Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market?

The growing integration of AI and ML technologies is significantly improving the accuracy and efficiency of precision healthcare solutions. AI-powered platforms are helping healthcare providers analyze complex genomic and clinical datasets to develop personalized treatment plans and improve therapeutic outcomes.

Innovations such as AI-based cancer recurrence prediction tools and machine learning models for matching therapies to patient-specific tumor profiles are accelerating the adoption of precision diagnostics. Pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies are increasingly investing in these technologies to improve clinical decision-making and expand access to personalized therapies.

Why Is Genetic Testing Becoming Increasingly Important?

The genetic testing segment held the largest share of the precision diagnostics market in 2023 due to increasing research investments and growing demand for advanced genomic testing solutions. These tests help identify genetic variations associated with disease diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection.

Healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing genetic and biomarker testing to support precision treatment decisions across oncology, rare diseases, and neurological disorders. The growing emphasis on early diagnosis and targeted therapies is expected to further strengthen demand for precision diagnostics globally.

Why Does Oncology Continue to Lead the Precision Medicine Market?

The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 due to rising global cancer cases and increasing demand for targeted cancer therapies. Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in precision oncology solutions for breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and hematological malignancies.

The increasing use of monoclonal antibodies, inhibitors, companion diagnostics, and biomarker-driven therapies is transforming cancer treatment approaches. Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotech companies are also accelerating the development of next-generation precision oncology therapies.

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What Challenges Continue to Impact Market Expansion?

Despite strong growth potential, the high cost of precision healthcare remains a major barrier to widespread adoption. Precision therapies often require extensive genomic testing, biomarker analysis, and advanced clinical data integration, significantly increasing development and treatment costs.

In addition, managing and integrating large volumes of genomic, clinical, and environmental data continues to challenge healthcare providers and research organizations. Limitations in electronic health record compatibility and real-time data processing infrastructure are slowing the integration of precision healthcare into routine clinical practice.

Why Is North America Dominating the Precision Diagnostics Market?

North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2023 due to the strong presence of leading diagnostics companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in precision medicine research.

The region also benefits from strong academic research networks, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and supportive regulatory frameworks for precision healthcare innovation. Growing funding for genomic research and personalized medicine initiatives continues to strengthen North America’s leadership position.

Who Are the Key Companies Driving Market Innovation?

Leading companies operating in the market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Guardant Health, Illumina, Inc., Abbott, and Novartis AG.

These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, AI integration, companion diagnostics development, and precision therapy expansion to strengthen their market positions. Recent developments include Roche receiving CE Mark approval for its ovarian cancer diagnostic assay and Foundation Medicine’s collaboration with Syndax Pharmaceuticals to develop companion diagnostics for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Why Does Precision Medicine Matter Now?

Healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly shifting toward personalized and preventive care models. Precision diagnostics and medicine are helping providers deliver targeted therapies, improve treatment effectiveness, and reduce unnecessary healthcare costs.

As AI, wearable devices, genomic testing, and biomarker research continue to advance, precision healthcare is expected to become a central pillar of modern medicine. The market presents major opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, diagnostics providers, healthcare institutions, and technology firms seeking to improve patient outcomes through data-driven healthcare innovation.

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