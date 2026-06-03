Uncover Raises $16 Million to Expand Latin America's Leading Media Measurement Platform to The U.S.

SÃO PAULO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uncover, Latin America's leading Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) and media measurement platform, today announced a $16 million Series A led by Cloud9 Capital, with participation from ABSeed Ventures and Endeavor. Already profitable and working with global brands including Unilever, Burger King, Reckitt, Vivo and Bradesco, Uncover will use the funding to accelerate its expansion into the U.S. market.

The company is a Meridian-certified partner, working with Google's open-source MMM framework to help brands measure media effectiveness and optimize their marketing investments across Latin America and the United States. With expertise in data structuring at scale, Uncover help complex global organizations translate MMM outputs into tactical and strategic decisions across multiple countries, brands, products and stakeholder layers.

The round also brings three new strategic investors and board members to the company: Pedro Reiss, former CEO of Wunderman Thompson Brazil; Celso Ribeiro, former CEO of BR Media; and Guilherme Bressane, a former executive at Itaú and Google.

Founded by co-CEOs Daniel and Matheus Guinezi and COO Gilberto Villar, Uncover has built a software platform that combines AI-powered media measurement, forecasting and optimization. Unlike traditional MMM solutions that operate on one-time projects, Uncover provides always-on measurement infrastructure tailored to the way multinational marketing organizations actually make decisions. The platform integrates directly with major media platforms including Google, TikTok and Meta, while helping teams connect measurement to budget planning, market-level execution, brand strategy and executive decision-making.

The company already serves clients across Brazil, Mexico and Canada and has become a large implementation partner for Google's Meridian globally. Collectively, through their MMM platform, they have helped major advertisers optimize more than $6 billion in media investments across online and offline channels.

"We built Uncover to solve a global problem: marketers need a clearer understanding of what is actually driving growth," said Daniel Guinezi, co-CEO of Uncover. "We became the market leader in Latin America by helping some of the world's largest advertisers make better media investment decisions. Now, with a profitable business, strong platform adoption and working with tools like Google's Meridian, we're ready to aggressively expand into the U.S."

Uncover helps advertisers measure the business impact of media investments across channels, geographies and campaigns. The platform enables brands to continuously evaluate incrementality, marginal ROAS and budget allocation scenarios, turning media measurement from a retrospective exercise into an ongoing operating system for growth.

As marketers face growing pressure to prove ROI across fragmented media environments, demand for modern MMM platforms has accelerated globally. Uncover differentiates itself by helping enterprise advertisers operationalize marketing science across dynamic, multinational organizations by connecting measurement to the planning, budgeting and execution. Its recurring SaaS model, native platform integrations and continuous optimization capabilities support that decision-making at enterprise scale.

"Uncover has already proven product-market fit at scale," said Rafael Serson, partner at Cloud9 Capital. "The company combines deep technical capabilities with strong commercial execution and has built trusted relationships with some of the world's largest advertisers and media platforms. We believe Uncover is well-positioned to become a global leader in media measurement."

ABOUT UNCOVER



Founded in 2020, Uncover is a Brazilian startup that uses Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) to help companies measure, forecast and optimize the return on their marketing investments — integrating data from online and offline channels into a single platform, without relying on individual consumer data. With one of the largest dedicated MMM teams in Latin America and more than $6 billion in media investments optimized across channels, Uncover is redefining how brands make smarter marketing decisions.

Contact

Kyle Kuhnel

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com



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