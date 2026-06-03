Media Advisory: Three New Names Being Added to MADD Canada’s Quebec Provincial Memorial

QUEBEC CITY, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media is invited to attend MADD Canada’s Quebec Provincial Memorial ceremony in honour of those who have been killed in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes. This year, three more names have been added to the Memorial: Marie-Jade Kuncer, Jolyane Potvin, and Derek Godin-Rioux, raising the total number of victims to 61.

The Quebec Provincial Memorial features three translucent panels set along a broken line, which represents a road broken by a crash and the broken lives of all those who have been impacted by alcohol and/or drug-related crashes. The victims’ names are engraved on one of the translucent panels.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with special guests will be available upon request.

Date and Time: Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: Parc de l’Amérique latine, Jean-Lesage Boulevard, Quebec City Speakers: Charles Morneau, Captain in the Road Safety Unit, Police Operations Support Section

Catherine Deschamps, Chair of the Les Rivières Borough and City Councillor for the Saules–Les Méandres District

MADD Canada Quebec Chapter Volunteers

“The heartbreak caused by impaired driving reaches far beyond the moment of the crash,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “Families carry that pain every single day — through missed birthdays, milestones and moments that should still be shared together. The memorial ceremony is a tribute to all victims and a reminder that impaired driving is entirely preventable.”

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of alcohol and drug-related crashes in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. MADD Canada is excited the Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon and the organization is currently working to establish a Memorial Monument in British Columbia.

For more information or to RSVP for the ceremony, contact:

Chloé Piché, Regional Manager for Victim Services, Quebec and Ontario, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 237 or cpiche@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca