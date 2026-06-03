FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), June 3, 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on April 10, 2026, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 26/05/2026 20,000 289.0296 5,780,592.00 18,171 330.1916 5,999,911.56 5,157,221.56 38,171 286.5477 10,937,813.56 27/05/2026 40,000 284.6594 11,386,376.00 9,066 330.8682 2,999,651.10 2,577,684.20 49,066 284.5975 13,964,060.20 28/05/2026 3,002 284.5780 854,303.16 - - - - 3,002 284.5780 854,303.16 63,002 286.0428 18,021,271.16 27,237 330.4168 8,999,562.66 7,734,905.76 90,239 285.4218 25,756,176.92 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till June 2, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 104,936,640.87 for No. 360,810 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 20,498,780.80 (Euro 17,552,737.06*) for No. 62,087 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of June 2, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,842,568 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 9.20% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.53% of the then total issued share capital. For the avoidance of doubt, the cancellation of treasury shares, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on April 15, 2026, has not yet been effectuated and therefore has not been taken into account for such calculations.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until June 2, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 1,308,342 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 383,247,462.96.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

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