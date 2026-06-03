Vishay Intertechnology 200 A Power Module Saves Space, Lowers Conduction Losses, and Increases Reliability in MHEVs and LEVs

MALVERN, Pa., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new 200 A power module designed to save space and increase efficiency in 48 V traction inverters for light electric vehicles (LEV) and belt-start generator / recuperation systems for mild-hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV).

For these applications, the Vishay Semiconductors VS-HOT200C080 reduces board space requirements by up to 15 % compared to standard discrete solutions. To increase efficiency, the integrated power module’s MOSFETs feature best in class on-resistance of 0.45 mΩ, reducing conduction losses by 32 % compared to competing solutions.

The device released today integrates 80 V MOSFETs in a half-bridge configuration, a shunt resistor for current reading, bypass capacitors for improved switching performance, and an NTC for temperature sensing — all in an insulated 30 mm x 22.8 mm transfer-mold FlatPAK HC0 package with an electrically isolated exposed DBC substrate.

The power module’s transfer-mold technology enables highly reliable performance over a wide operating temperature range from -55 °C to +175 °C, especially during power cycling — allowing the device to meet severe AQG-324 reliability requirements. The VS-HOT200C080’s HC0 package features signal pins and power tabs at different heights. This allows designers to have separate power and signal PCBs, simplifying designs and allowing for better routing. To save additional board space, the signal and power PCBs can be stacked.

Samples and production quantities of the VS-HOT200C080 are available now, with lead times of 13 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?97360 (VS-HOT200C080)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720334015734

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com