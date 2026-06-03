Fort Worth Stockyards Announces 39 Days of Programming for 2026 FIFA World Cup

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Fort Worth Stockyards is proud to announce a robust lineup of programming for all 39 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Running June 11 through July 19, the Stockyards will serve as the "Western Base Camp" for the world, offering international fans an authentic Texas experience no other host destination can replicate.

As North Texas prepares to host more World Cup matches than any other region in the country, the Stockyards is the only place on earth where visitors can witness a twice-daily longhorn cattle drive down original brick-paved streets, step into the world's largest Honky Tonk, and experience a historic district where the rough-and-tumble spirit of the 1800s meets modern-day Texas luxury.

"FIFA is bringing the world to our doorstep, and we are opening our arms to show them the true heart of Texas heritage," said Rick Kline, President of Operations, Stockyards Heritage Development Co. "The Stockyards has always been a gathering place, and this summer it becomes a global hub where fans can celebrate their team's victory with a dose of Western luxury and history. Every event in our lineup is designed to turn a simple visit into a lifelong story about the spirit of the West."

FIFA World Cup Special Events and Signature Happenings :

The Stockyards will transform into a vibrant hub that blends the tournament’s global energy with the district’s most beloved traditions. Programming highlights include:

A Rodeo Every Day : For the first time in history, Cowtown Coliseum will host western sports action every single day of the tournament — 46 events over 39 days. Highlights include: Stockyards Championship Rodeo : 21 world-class performances featuring bull riding, barrel racing, and team roping. PBR Stockyards Showcase : Elite Professional Bull Riders every Thursday night, June 11 through July 16. Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo : Honoring the legacy of Black rodeo athletes and the rich history of Black cowboys on Saturday, June 20. Ultimate Bullfighters: Head-to-head showdowns on select Sundays, including June 7, June 21, July 5, and July 19. Free Events : The Cowtown Cup Barrel Race on June 15 and the Cowtown Cup Super Sort on July 1 are open to the public.

: For the first time in history, Cowtown Coliseum will host western sports action every single day of the tournament — 46 events over 39 days. Highlights include: Billy Bob’s Texas Fan Experience: The world's largest honky-tonk will feature daily soccer match screenings, twice-daily line dance lessons, club tours, an acoustic singer every afternoon, and unique Texas activations including the Wild Knox Branding Bar, chain stitching, and "boozy burros."

The world's largest honky-tonk will feature daily soccer match screenings, twice-daily line dance lessons, club tours, an acoustic singer every afternoon, and unique Texas activations including the Wild Knox Branding Bar, chain stitching, and "boozy burros." Michelob Ultra Fan Zones: Every Friday and Saturday, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM throughout the tournament — an ultimate World Cup watch party with Michelob Ultra Fan Zones, bringing match-day energy to the heart of the district.

Every Friday and Saturday, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM throughout the tournament — an ultimate World Cup watch party with Michelob Ultra Fan Zones, bringing match-day energy to the heart of the district. Fort Worth Herd Twice-Daily Cattle Drive: The only twice-daily longhorn cattle drive on earth. Every day at 11:30 AM and 4:00 PM, real Texas drovers lead a majestic herd of longhorns down Exchange Avenue — rain or shine.

The only twice-daily longhorn cattle drive on earth. Every day at 11:30 AM and 4:00 PM, real Texas drovers lead a majestic herd of longhorns down Exchange Avenue — rain or shine. The Herd Experience : Available Friday through Sunday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., this program provides an immersive, up-close encounter with the longhorns and the history of the cattle drive.

: Available Friday through Sunday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., this program provides an immersive, up-close encounter with the longhorns and the history of the cattle drive. Domingos de Fiesta: Every Sunday, a full-day Latin-infused round up celebrating the international spirit of the World Cup, featuring live music, festive food and drink, and communal energy soccer fans worldwide will recognize.

Every Sunday, a full-day Latin-infused round up celebrating the international spirit of the World Cup, featuring live music, festive food and drink, and communal energy soccer fans worldwide will recognize. Red, White & Boots Celebration: America's 250th Edition : A 10-day patriotic extravaganza from June 26 through July 5 celebrating the nation's 250th birthday.

: A 10-day patriotic extravaganza from June 26 through July 5 celebrating the nation's 250th birthday. Live Music District-Wide: Dozens of stages across the district come alive daily with Texas red dirt, country, blues, honky-tonk, and Texas originals.

Dozens of stages across the district come alive daily with Texas red dirt, country, blues, honky-tonk, and Texas originals. Living History and Street Atmosphere : Daily Legends of Texas re-enactors and trick roping throughout the district.

: Daily Legends of Texas re-enactors and trick roping throughout the district. Old West Comedy Shows : Daily at 11:45 AM and 4:30 PM — an entertaining window into the lore and legends of the American West for international visitors.

: Daily at 11:45 AM and 4:30 PM — an entertaining window into the lore and legends of the American West for international visitors. Trinity River Train Excursions : Scenic rail journeys along the Trinity River on select dates throughout June and July

: Scenic rail journeys along the Trinity River on select dates throughout June and July Stockyards Howdy World Merchandise : An exclusive line up of playful western swag that honors international soccer. The cowboy cool merch is available at conveniently located kiosks and powered by Printed Threads.

: An exclusive line up of playful western swag that honors international soccer. The cowboy cool merch is available at conveniently located kiosks and powered by Printed Threads. Legacy of the Longhorn : A new, live 45-minute Cowtown Coliseum show covering the remarkable history of the Texas Longhorn, Cattle Drives, and the creation of the Fort Worth Stockyards.

: A new, live 45-minute Cowtown Coliseum show covering the remarkable history of the Texas Longhorn, Cattle Drives, and the creation of the Fort Worth Stockyards. Auction Barn RFDStudios: RRFD-TV returns to the Stockyards with live performances in the intimate Auction Barn broadcast studio — Western Swing (June 19), The Malpass Brothers (June 23), and Gospel Night (July 11).





Transportation & Logistics

Information for visitors regarding transportation, including TRE train connections and shuttle options to and from Dallas Stadium, is available at fortworth.com/soccer2026/transportation.

Media Assets

Images of the Fort Worth Stockyards can be found here .

Media Contact

J/PR

fwsy@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbce713b-5567-4353-8472-1b1e70a4686a