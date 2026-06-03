$5M gift means more women in Southern Alberta will have access to specialized cardiovascular caret

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation is pleased to announce a significant contribution to women’s cardiovascular health in Calgary. Facilitated by a substantial $5 million gift, the new Harold and Betty Allsopp Women’s Cardiovascular Health Clinic at South Health Campus will offer more women in Southern Alberta improved access to specialized cardiovascular care services.

The overarching goal of the new clinic is to save more women’s lives through prevention, improved diagnosis, early intervention, and effective, coordinated treatment of cardiovascular conditions.

“Harold and Betty Allsopp’s endorsement of a specialized cardiovascular clinic for women is commendable. Their desire to bolster an area of healthcare that has historically been overlooked and underprioritized speaks to their progressive approach to philanthropy. Their readiness to uphold the unique health needs of women demonstrates their commitment to fostering a true comprehensive healthcare system.” Paul Rossmann, President & Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Health Foundation

The Allsopp’s generous donation came to Calgary Health Foundation through Calgary Foundation. The organization acted as the bridge between the Allsopps and the charitable opportunity identified by Calgary Health Foundation, one that met the donor’s goal of filling a large need in their community.

“Philanthropy is most powerful when it meets a genuine community need, and that is precisely what this gift does. It is a privilege to see Harold and Betty Allsopp’s commitment to women’s cardiovascular health come to life at the South Health Campus. Their gift will have a meaningful, lasting impact for women in our community.” Eva Friesen, President & Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Foundation

The clinic will be the first of its kind in Alberta. An integrative facility designed to expand cardiovascular services and provide tailored care to women, it aims to improve the health of women living with or at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

“The clinic will deliver multidisciplinary, team-based cardiovascular care that addresses cardiovascular conditions more prevalent in, or disproportionately affecting, women. It will allow us to offer targeted training for frontline physicians to improve the recognition of cardiovascular risk factors and symptoms in women and engage in cutting-edge research to answer the many questions regarding testing for and treatment of women's cardiovascular health conditions. Furthermore, the clinic will permit us to develop coordinated care pathways with community cardiologists, primary care providers, emergency departments, and other interdisciplinary partners.” Dr. Roopinder Sandhu, cardiac electrophysiologist and Director, Harold and Betty Allsopp Women’s Cardiovascular Health Clinic

The Allsopp's $5 million donation represents a significant part of a larger city-wide expansion of women's cardiac healthcare initiated by the Libin Cardiovascular Institute. As part of this expansion, Calgary Health Foundation continues to fundraise for initiatives that touch two of the city’s acute care hospitals, South Health Campus and Foothills Medical Centre.





To donate toward women's cardiovascular health in Calgary, contact Calgary Health Foundation at fundraising@calgaryhealthfoundation.ca or visit givehealth.ca/donate.

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About Calgary Foundation

To identify needs and address community issues, Calgary Foundation develops networks that transcend special interests, providing knowledgeable and effective grants in the areas of Arts & Heritage, Social Services, Education, Environment, Health and Wellbeing, and grassroots community initiatives. calgaryfoundation.org

About the Libin Cardiovascular Institute

The Libin Cardiovascular Institute is a joint entity of Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary. Their members include physicians, clinicians and other health professionals, researchers, and trainees. It connects all cardiovascular science research, patient care, and education in Southern Alberta and serves a population of about two million people in Southern Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Eastern British Columbia. libin.ucalgary.ca

About Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization raising funds to advance healthcare. Since 1996, donor generosity has fueled progress, transformed care, and shaped healthier futures. At Calgary Health Foundation we find opportunities to work with donors, medical specialists, community partners, and the public to invest in innovation across the entire healthcare system, all with the goal of offering patients quicker recoveries, improved health outcomes, and a better quality of life. givehealth.ca

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Instagram: @calgaryhealthfoundation

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