LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gruntle has confirmed that Round 7 of its active presale closes on June 4, with the $0.000629 entry price advancing to $0.000631 once the round's hard cap is reached or the deadline passes. The announcement arrives as the Bitcoin ETF market records its worst month of 2026. US spot Bitcoin ETFs shed $2.43 billion in May - the largest monthly net outflow of the year - reversing what had been April's strongest inflow performance at $1.97 billion.

The swing from the best inflow month of the year to the worst outflow month in the space of 30 days is the defining institutional data point of the current cycle. Bitcoin has since slid below $67,000-$68,000 as of June 3, with $483.8 million leaving the ETF complex on June 2 alone. Gruntle's presale, potentially the best crypto to buy 2026, has now filled 84.8% of its round target. With $104,674 raised toward a $123,433 round target, it has been building through all of it.

Crypto News: May 2026 Becomes Bitcoin ETF's Worst Month of the Year

The numbers are specific and multi-source confirmed. US spot Bitcoin ETFs ran nine consecutive trading days of net outflows through late May 2026 - the longest withdrawal streak since these products launched in January 2024. Across the nine sessions, roughly $2.8 billion exited the funds. Zoom out to the full month and the figure is $2.43 billion in net outflows, erasing everything April had built. BlackRock's IBIT accounted for approximately $2.04 billion of the streak total, including a single-day exit of $527.84 million on May 28 - the second-largest daily outflow in the fund's history. The causes are documented: Iran tensions near the Strait of Hormuz, inflation data that pushed CPI to 3.8% and PPI to 6%, AI equity rotation drawing capital out of crypto risk, and Strategy's Bitcoin sale adding supply pressure at the wrong moment.

The broader picture matters for context. Cumulative Bitcoin ETF inflows still sit at $55.66 billion since launch - the structural shift toward regulated Bitcoin investment vehicles has not reversed. But June has opened with outflows continuing, Bitcoin trading below $70,000 for the first time since April, and total crypto market capitalisation at approximately $2.3 trillion. The ETF bid that held Bitcoin's price through much of Q1 has stepped back. The market is repricing around that absence.

Crypto News: Why Gruntle's June 4 Closure Is the Entry the ETF Market Cannot Touch

The $2.43 billion in May outflows represents institutional capital leaving a listed, open-market priced asset in response to macro pressure. Gruntle's presale intake terminal is the other side of that observation. The $0.000629 entry did not move when Bitcoin broke $73,000. It did not move when IBIT recorded its near-record single-day exit of $527.84 million. It will not move when June 3 closes. It moves on June 4 - to $0.000631 - because the round cap fills or the deadline passes, not because of ETF flows or geopolitical events.

That is the structural argument for finding the best crypto presale 2026 entry during exactly this kind of environment. Hibernation Staking is paying 8,385% APY, computed live against a 250 million token rewards pool with 2.98 million tokens staked. The APY decays as more participants enter - the rate available today is higher than the one available after June 4. Staked tokens unlock seven days after the Phase 3 DEX listing. The CredShields audit, published May 13, 2026, confirms every contract on chain. The confirmed listing price is $0.000713. The Doomsday Vault holds 25% of the 5 billion total supply for CEX listings. The Deep Mud Reserve allocates 20% to buyback and burn. The Mud Pit holds 10% for liquidity.

Round 7 closes tomorrow. The community has crossed 5,000 members. Bitcoin posted its largest monthly ETF outflow of 2026. The capybara, as always, remains in the mud and is still present. The presale is open at gruntle.io.

Media Contact:

Name - Alex Dillon

Email - marketing@protocolpr.io

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