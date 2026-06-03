Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market to Reach USD 15.94 Billion by 2035 as Global Compliance Demands Rise | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market size was valued at USD 7.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.94 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.93% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The global medical device regulatory affairs market is expanding due to increasingly stringent medical device regulations, rising product approval activity, and growing compliance complexities across major healthcare markets. The implementation of regulatory frameworks such as EU MDR, IVDR, and evolving U.S. FDA requirements is increasing demand for regulatory consulting, submission management, clinical evaluation, and post-market surveillance services.





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Digital Compliance Technologies and Regulatory Intelligence Platforms Support Market Growth

The growing complexity of regulations coupled with advances in medical device commercialization around the globe is driving the rapid adoption of digital compliance solutions. The organizations are adopting various technologies including regulatory intelligence publications platforms, AI-based compliance tools, automated submission, and management systems, and others; these are aiding in enhancing efficiency, expedited approvals thereby improving regulatory compliance. Growing adoption of software as a medical device (SaMD), AI powered healthcare technologies, connected devices, and combination products are also projected to continue to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

ICON PLC

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Freyr Solutions

Emergo by UL

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

SGS SA

BSI Group

TUV SUD AG

Halloran Consulting Group

Proxima Clinical Research

Phlexglobal Ltd. (Crisp)

Regulatory Compliance Associates

GMED

NAMSA

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

ProPharma Group

Cato Research Ltd.

DDReg Pharma

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service, Regulatory Consulting Segment Dominated the Market; Regulatory Submissions & Approvals Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Medical device manufacturing companies depend greatly on consultative services in order to address complicated regulations as well as obtain quick product approvals. The segment is continuing to gain from increasing regulatory complexity, frequent updates in policies, and greater regulatory compliance needs in various regions. Regulatory Submissions & Approvals is anticipated to grow at the highest rate within the service segments during 2026–2035 because of high amounts of regulatory filings, product registrations, renewals, certifications, and international business expansion programs. Launches of more medical devices and global commercialization of the products have been contributing to the growth of the segment.

By Device Class, Class II Devices Segment Led the Market; Class III Devices to Generate Strong Growth Opportunities Globally

The Class II Devices held the largest share in the market in 2025 as there was a large number of moderate-risk medical devices that needed regulation services. Medical devices such as diagnostic devices, infusion pumps, imaging machines, and monitoring instruments need considerable regulatory service as they are commonly used in the commercial market as well as often get updates. Growth potential for Class III Devices is expected to be high as Class III medical devices require extremely complicated regulations and extensive documentation.

By Service Provider, Outsourced Segment Dominated the Market; In-House Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Outsourced held the largest share of the market in 2025, driven by the rising demand from medical devices manufacturers for outsourced regulatory professionals who can handle compliance across multiple countries effectively. Outsourced regulatory affairs provide medical device companies access to niche skill sets, economic management, scalability, and global regulatory affairs including FDA, EU MDR, Health Canada, NMPA, CDSCO, and many other global regulations. In-House is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the continued development of regulatory affairs competencies within large medical devices manufacturers to enable compliance management, post-market surveillance, and globalization of products.

By End User, Medical Device Manufacturers Dominated the Market; Contract Research Organizations to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Medical Device Manufacturers would continue to dominate as end users of the service due to their constant requirement of regulatory support throughout their products’ life cycle. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) would experience the fastest growth during 2026-2035 due to the provision of clinical research and other services such as submission management and regulatory consulting along with regulatory affairs by CROs.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, the North America region held the highest regional share in the medical device regulatory affairs market, supported by substantial submission activity to the FDA, significant presence of medical device companies, and the rising requirement for specialist medical device regulatory affairs consultants. The United States dominated regional growth due to increased investments in innovative medical technology products, advanced diagnostic instruments, and digital health care services.

The U.S. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market was valued at USD 2.14 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period. U.S. Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market Growth will be primarily driven by an increase in the number of FDA submissions, innovation in medical technology, and increased demand for regulatory compliance services among medical device manufacturers

The Europe Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market is estimated to be USD 2.14 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.38 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2026–2035. The primary factor behind the expansion of the market in Europe lies in the adoption of the EU MDR and IVDR, frameworks that have led to significant demands in terms of clinical studies, post-market monitoring, risk analysis, and documentation.

The Asia Pacific region recorded the highest CAGR as well as the fastest-growing medical device regulatory affairs market due to the rapid growth in the medical device industry within the countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, advancement of local regulatory frameworks, and rising ambitions of medical device manufacturers from Asia toward the international regulated market. China holds about 38.47% of the total Asia Pacific revenue due to its huge local market manufacturing activities under the NMPA and international market ambitions.

Recent Developments:

2025: ICON PLC expanded its medical device regulatory affairs practice through the acquisition of an EU MDR specialist consulting firm, strengthening its clinical evaluation, regulatory strategy, and notified body submission capabilities.

ICON PLC expanded its medical device regulatory affairs practice through the acquisition of an EU MDR specialist consulting firm, strengthening its clinical evaluation, regulatory strategy, and notified body submission capabilities. 2025: Freyr Solutions enhanced its RegAI platform with AI-powered regulatory intelligence, automated impact assessment, and intelligent document generation capabilities, significantly improving regulatory submission preparation efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE COMPLIANCE & APPROVAL METRICS – helps you understand trends across regulatory approvals, product registrations, certification activities, and compliance requirements within major healthcare markets.

– helps you understand trends across regulatory approvals, product registrations, certification activities, and compliance requirements within major healthcare markets. REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS & MARKET ACCESS METRICS – helps you evaluate filing trends across FDA, EU MDR, IVDR, Health Canada, NMPA, CDSCO, and other international regulatory frameworks.

– helps you evaluate filing trends across FDA, EU MDR, IVDR, Health Canada, NMPA, CDSCO, and other international regulatory frameworks. POST-MARKET SURVEILLANCE & COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you analyze demand across vigilance reporting, risk management, clinical follow-up, product monitoring, and ongoing compliance activities.

– helps you analyze demand across vigilance reporting, risk management, clinical follow-up, product monitoring, and ongoing compliance activities. AI-POWERED REGULATORY INTELLIGENCE & DIGITAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you uncover adoption trends related to automated regulatory monitoring, impact assessment, document generation, and digital submission platforms.

– helps you uncover adoption trends related to automated regulatory monitoring, impact assessment, document generation, and digital submission platforms. MEDICAL DEVICE INNOVATION & REGULATORY STRATEGY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities across AI-enabled devices, software as a medical device, connected healthcare technologies, combination products, and advanced diagnostics.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across AI-enabled devices, software as a medical device, connected healthcare technologies, combination products, and advanced diagnostics. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & REGULATORY SERVICES EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading regulatory affairs providers based on consulting expertise, technology adoption, geographic expansion, compliance capabilities, and strategic partnerships globally.

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Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.43 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 15.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.93% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Service (Regulatory Consulting, Regulatory Submissions & Approvals, Clinical Evaluation, Post-Market Surveillance, Quality Management, Others)

• By Device Class (Class I, Class II, Class III)

• By Service Provider (In-house, Outsourced)

• By End User (Medical Device Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations, Government & Regulatory Bodies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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