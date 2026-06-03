three.ws and IBM Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Powered 3D Agent Technology

Los Angeles, CA, USA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- three.ws, the pioneer behind the world's first browser-native, on-chain 3D AI agent platform, today announced a strategic partnership with IBM, one of the world's leading technology and enterprise AI companies. The partnership unites three.ws's breakthrough AI-powered 3D workspace technology with IBM's expertise in enterprise AI, hybrid cloud infrastructure, and global go-to-market reach.





Redefining What AI Agents Can Be

three.ws has built what the industry is calling "the 3D layer for the internet" - a platform that transforms AI agents from invisible text-based processes into fully embodied, interactive, on-chain entities. The platform enables anyone to generate production-ready 3D models from text or image prompts in seconds, then bring those models to life as AI agents with memory, real-time emotions, voice, and autonomous payment capabilities.

The three.ws AI 3D Workspace is the most complete end-to-end 3D creation suite available today:

Text-to-3D & Image-to-3D Generation - Generate high-quality 3D models with sharp geometry and solid topology from any text prompt or image reference in seconds.

AI Texturing - Apply high-resolution 4K, PBR-ready textures in one click, with a Magic Brush tool for seamless local repainting and precise detail control.

Intelligent Segmentation - Split complex models into structured, editable parts with clean edges and full geometric control.

Auto Rigging & Animation - Automatically rig and animate any model with clean skeletons, smooth skin weights, and export-ready files - no manual work required.

Embeddable Agents - Deploy any 3D agent to any website, app, or enterprise interface with a single <agent-3d> web component tag, as easy as embedding a YouTube video.

Three.ws agents are embedded with LLM brains (supporting Claude, GPT-4, and multi-provider routing), real-time emotion blending, persistent memory, voice synthesis with accurate lip-sync, on-chain identity via the ERC-8004 standard, and autonomous payment capabilities over the x402 protocol.

A Partnership Built for Enterprise Scale

As an official IBM Business Partner, three.ws gains access to IBM's global enterprise go-to-market infrastructure, co-sell resources, and deep integration pathways with IBM's AI and cloud portfolio. The partnership opens distribution into regulated industries and enterprise deployments where IBM's existing customer relationships, compliance frameworks, and support infrastructure create immediate opportunity.

"Onboarding the next millions of developers and users requires a foundation built for absolute scale," said nichxbt, Founder of three.ws. "IBM is that foundation. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what was thought to be possible - making the deployment of persistent, intelligent 3D AI agents as frictionless as dropping a single line of HTML."

IBM expressed strong enthusiasm for the collaboration. The partnership signals a shared conviction that the future of human-computer interaction runs through embodied, intelligent agents - not text boxes.

IBM at the Core

The three.ws platform integrates IBM foundation models served through IBM enterprise exclusive tools, with every inference being a live, real call to IBM's cloud infrastructure. The integration spans the full model family:

Instruct for conversational AI and agent narration

Embedding for multilingual semantic understanding and agent identity matching

TimeSeries for real-time market and behavioral forecasting

Vision for multimodal scene understanding

Guardian for enterprise governance, trust scoring, and ethical AI gating

This architecture gives three.ws agents cognitive depth and enterprise-grade trustworthiness from the ground up - backed by IBM's publicly available models.ai with full credential portability for all users.

Momentum Across the Industry

The partnership with IBM joins a growing roster of strategic alliances for three.ws, which has rapidly become one of the most-watched AI infrastructure companies of 2026. The platform is now live across AWS Marketplace, Alibaba Cloud International Marketplace, and Google Cloud for Web3 Startups. three.ws is listed in Anthropic's official MCP Registry, is a W3C contributor, and is an official entrant in the Solana Frontier Hackathon. The company's MCP Server has been integrated by major platforms including SperaxOS, and its open-source repository has attracted a global developer community.

Three.ws powers 3D agent experiences across gaming, animation, product design, AR/VR, architecture, and 3D printing - transforming hours of manual creation into seconds of AI-accelerated production.

About three.ws

three.ws is the AI 3D Workspace and the 3D layer for the internet. The platform enables anyone to create persistent, on-chain 3D AI agents from text or images - agents that talk, remember, feel, transact with financial tools, and embed anywhere in one line of HTML. three.ws is open source, browser-native, and built to power the next generation of human-agent interaction. Learn more at three.ws.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. IBM helps clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Learn more at ibm.com.

Media Contacts

Megan Upling, Press Relations

megan@cryptocurrency.cv

619-332-2232

three.ws

IBM Media Relations

press@us.ibm.com

914-499-7777





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